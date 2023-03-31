By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen and John Baysinger. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Goergen, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to approve the January Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the February Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Menards $764.17 Shop

Gary Sandness $409.20 Building

Runnings $29.98 Shop

Local Lumber $44.93 Building

Make It Mine Design $159.75 Parks

Hawkins $524.61 Water

SODAK Tree Service $517.50 Christmas Decorations

Public Health Lab $43.00 Water

Sanborn Weekly Journal $214.98 Publishing

Santel Communications $258.58 Phone

Waste Management $5,251.86 Garbage

ELO $3,618.17 Audit

Express Stop $10.00 Shop

Express 2 $2,116.91 Shop

AmeriPride $86.02 Shop

Alpena Co-op $1,786.50 Propane

NorthWestern Energy $4,009.80 Utilities

Code Enforcement Specialist $847.40 Cars

First National Bank of Omaha $2,805.82 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement $1,278.72 Retirement

Department of Revenue $222.69 Sales Tax

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the transfer of the liquor license for Dakota Roadhouse. Motion carried.

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed a new contract with the Code Enforcement Specialist for 2023. Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin to approve the $1,500.00 retainer fee and new contract. Motion carried.

Council discussed the two-way radios.

The Council discussed the daycare center.

Mayor Reider updated the council about the loader.

NEW BUSINESS

Mayor Reider informed the council of the upcoming local meeting of equalization. The meeting has been set for March 20th at 7:00 p.m.

The council discussed the following summer items:

Rate increase for campgrounds include: Individual rate – $20.00, Monthly rate North campground – $450.00, East campground – $400.00; two spots will be weekly rentals only with the rate of $20.00 per night.

Mayor Reider will discuss updating the water/sewer at the East campground with Richard Jensen.

The Council discussed the pool. There will continue to be no charge.

The Council discussed the depot. John Ames will make repairs.

The Council discussed ways to fix the picnic shelter by the pool.

The Council discussed people that are interested in mowing this summer.

John Ames informed the council of the improvements he has been making to the restrooms in the City building.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

