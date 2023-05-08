By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Brandon Goergen and John Baysinger. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Rassel, to approve the April Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the March Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the April Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills:

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Hawkins Water $30.00 Water

Menards $546.38 Parks

Express 2 $529.59 Shop

Milbank Winwater $3,492.43 Water

Colonial Research $3,484.39 Pool Paint

Express Stop $4.96 Shop

Santel Communications $257.04 Phone/Internet

Agtegra $177.50 Spray

Waste Management $6,801.54 Garbage

Sanborn Weekly Journal $566.50 Publishing

One Call $1.12 Shop

Hawkins Water $521.61 Water

Brian Feistner $648.00 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $17.98 Shop

Colonial Research $1,926.96 Sewer

ARAMARK $172.04 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $2,160.43 Utilities

Doug’s Custom Paint $581.31 Parks

Richard Jensen $619.16 Classes in Rapid City

First National Bank of Omaha $2,693.04 Payroll Tax

Department of Revenue $221.35 Sales Tax

South Dakota Retirement System $1,462.97 South Dakota Retirement

OLD BUSINESS

Kilcoin gave an update on the camera. Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the design. Kilcoin will discuss a couple changes the council wants. Motion carried.

Mayor Reider gave an update on the following summer activities:

Mower Wages – Terry Hill ($13.75) and Jay Ball ($13.50).

Baseball/Softball – The league is wanting each community to purchase a mound for the baseball league.

Depot – John will continue to work on this project.

Picnic Shelter – Richard talked to C. Eagle Construction.

Pickle ball court – The equipment is here; the guys have to paint the lines.

Skatepark Equipment – Council discussed putting the skatepark equipment on the surplus sale.

Pool – Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to purchase 15 pool chairs along with Alpena from the Yankton City Pool.

The Community Wide Clean Up is scheduled for May 18th.

NEW BUSINESS

Darin Kilcoin, having been elected to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward I for two years.

Joel Rassel, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward II for two years.

Derek Foos, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward III for two years.

Mayor Reider announced the following person heretofore appointed to their respective offices without being required to re-qualify as follow: City Attorney, Christian Ellendorfs; Finance Officer, Tara Weber; Cemetery Sexton, Marc Olson; Librarian, Tracy Steele; Water, Sewer, Streets and Maintenance, Richard Reider and John Ames; Dumpground Caretaker, Richard Jensen; Official Newspaper, Sanborn Weekly Journal; Official Depository, First National Bank of Omaha and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

Nominations were held for President of the Council. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to nominate Joel Rassel. With no other nominations, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to cast unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Nominations were held for Vice President of the Council. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to nominate Darin Kilcoin. With no other nominations, motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen to cast unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Mayor Reider presented the committee appointments.

Rod Weber was in attendance to talk about the bus parking. They discussed using the alley for the bus parking with drainage to the street. The cost would be $22,000-$25,000 (The Council would pay $5,000). Motion was made by Goergen, with a second by Rassel.

The council discussed other streets that needed to be done.

The council discussed the Economic Building incentive. The policy states that one percent of the second penny would be returned to the investor for projects that are over $500,000.00. Motion carried.

The council discussed the Fourth of July.

Weber distributed the 2022 water quality report.

Goergen exited the building at 9:50 p.m.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to enter into executive session at 9:50 p.m. to discuss personnel. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to exit executive session and re-enter the regular meeting at 10:30 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 10:38 p.m.

