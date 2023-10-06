By: admin

Published October 6, 2023, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023, with the following members present, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen, Arin Boschee, and Derek Foos. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present. John Baysinger was absent.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the August Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the June Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills for September:

Runnings Supply $163.86 Shop

Agtegra $162.50 Parks

Woony Foods $106.67 Shop

Waste Management $6,770.71 Garbage

Sherwin-Williams $721.30 Parks

Scott Supply $89.50 Shop

Santel Communications $1,026.11 Parks/Phone

Palace Motor Sports $603.22 Parks

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $1,601.25 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fitting $194.25 Water

Milbank Winwater $2,819.00 Water

Michael Todd & Company $1,801.40 Streets

Local Lumber & Supply $294.06 Parks

KO’s Pro Service $301.55 Shop

Hawkins Water Treatment $524.38 Water

Express Stop $834.83 Shop

Express 2 $1,286.42 Shop

Carquest of Mitchell $109.99 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $160.98 Parks

Dick’s Welding $200.00 Storm

Clark Paving $124,353.24 Streets

Budde Septic $320.00 Parks

Aramark $261.36 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $330.00 Publishing

First National Bank of Omaha $8,967.02 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,918.08 Retirement

Department of Revenue $232.58 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the cameras. They have been installed, and a demonstration was given. The cameras allow the ability to see the whole lake, campground, and baseball field.

The Council discussed the radios.

The Council discussed the alley paving between the school and the church. Council member Goergen reported that it is working great, and it has made dropping off and picking up kids more safe.

The Council discussed the roads. It was decided that the City would need to chip seal next year.

The council discussed the Cleanup report. A couple cars have been removed from town, and they will keep working on following through on the notice and order letters that were sent out.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to give a 50 cent raise to all full-time and part-time employees for the 2024 year.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the first reading to amend the Water Rate Ordinance. The minimum charge will be increased by $1.00.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the first reading to amend the Sewer Rate Ordinance. The minimum charge will be increased by $1.00.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the second reading of the 2024 Budget Appropriations. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

A quick claim deed was received from Megan Baysinger for lot number five. Baysinger has been approved for a governor’s house, but there is a three year wait. Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the quick claim deed. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the purchase of a mixer for the water tower in the amount of $16,750.00. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

