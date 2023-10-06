The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 11, 2023, with the following members present, Darin Kilcoin, Brandon Goergen, Arin Boschee, and Derek Foos. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present. John Baysinger was absent.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the August Minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the June Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills for September:
Runnings Supply $163.86 Shop
Agtegra $162.50 Parks
Woony Foods $106.67 Shop
Waste Management $6,770.71 Garbage
Sherwin-Williams $721.30 Parks
Scott Supply $89.50 Shop
Santel Communications $1,026.11 Parks/Phone
Palace Motor Sports $603.22 Parks
Public Health Lab $28.00 Water
NorthWestern Energy $1,601.25 Utilities
Northwest Pipe Fitting $194.25 Water
Milbank Winwater $2,819.00 Water
Michael Todd & Company $1,801.40 Streets
Local Lumber & Supply $294.06 Parks
KO’s Pro Service $301.55 Shop
Hawkins Water Treatment $524.38 Water
Express Stop $834.83 Shop
Express 2 $1,286.42 Shop
Carquest of Mitchell $109.99 Shop
Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $160.98 Parks
Dick’s Welding $200.00 Storm
Clark Paving $124,353.24 Streets
Budde Septic $320.00 Parks
Aramark $261.36 Shop
Sanborn Weekly Journal $330.00 Publishing
First National Bank of Omaha $8,967.02 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,918.08 Retirement
Department of Revenue $232.58 Sales Tax
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed the cameras. They have been installed, and a demonstration was given. The cameras allow the ability to see the whole lake, campground, and baseball field.
The Council discussed the radios.
The Council discussed the alley paving between the school and the church. Council member Goergen reported that it is working great, and it has made dropping off and picking up kids more safe.
The Council discussed the roads. It was decided that the City would need to chip seal next year.
The council discussed the Cleanup report. A couple cars have been removed from town, and they will keep working on following through on the notice and order letters that were sent out.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to give a 50 cent raise to all full-time and part-time employees for the 2024 year.
Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the first reading to amend the Water Rate Ordinance. The minimum charge will be increased by $1.00.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the first reading to amend the Sewer Rate Ordinance. The minimum charge will be increased by $1.00.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the second reading of the 2024 Budget Appropriations. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
A quick claim deed was received from Megan Baysinger for lot number five. Baysinger has been approved for a governor’s house, but there is a three year wait. Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the quick claim deed. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the purchase of a mixer for the water tower in the amount of $16,750.00. Motion carried.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL)
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
