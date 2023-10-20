By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2023, with the following members present Brandon Goergen, John Baysinger, Joel Rassel and Derek Foos. Arin Boschee and Darin Kilcoin were absent. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the September meeting minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the July Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the August Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the September Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills; motion carried:

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY $2,547.03 UTILITIES

WOONY FOODS $23.53 SHOP

PUBLIC HEALTH LAB $538.00 WATER

MILBANK WINWATER $186.91 WATER

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS $1,565.40 PARKS/INTERNET/PHONE

SOUTH DAKOTA FEDERAL PROPERTY $95.00 SHOP

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $678.01 PUBLISHING

MC&R $2,285.04 POOL

MENARDS $2,702.83 PARKS

LOCAL LUMBER $452.11 PARKS

HAWKINS $1,218.06 WATER

GLACIAL LAKES $870.00 MEMBERSHIP

EXPRESS STOP $161.32 SHOP

EXPRESS 2 $1,026.72 SHOP

ARAMARK $261.36 SHOP

AGTEGRA $225.73 PARKS

AMKOTA FARM AND HOME $69.72 SHOP

RUNNINGS SUPPLY $265.03 SHOP

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH $540.13 SALES TAX

SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT PLAN $2,735.04 RETIREMENT

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA $7,732.12 PAYROLL TAX

TOTAL: $26,179.09

Gay Swenson met with the Council regarding development land for a housing development. Swenson is going to meet with SPN to discuss some engineering.

OLD BUSINESS

Motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the second Reading of Amending Ordinance 93-32 relating to Water Rates. Water rates will be increased by $1.00 on the minimum charge on 2,500 gallons of water used. The increase will raise the minimum charge to $26.00. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Second Reading of Amending Ordinance 93-33 relating to Sewer Rates. Sewer rates will be increased by $1.00 on the minimum charge on 2,500 gallons of water used. The increase will raise the minimum charge to $15.00. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to trade in the 2018 60-inch mower and replace it with a 2023 60-inch mower. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the transfer of the following license; motion carried:

SB&G Inc., DBA Skeeters Bar & Grill, Lots 17-18-19 & S 5’ of Lot 20 W 40’ of S 10’ of N 20’ Lots 20 Block 27 (Retail on-sale Liquor) TRANSFER FROM SKEETERS BAR & GRILL LLC;

SB&G Inc., DBA N40 Convenience Store, Lots 21-22 Block 27, Lots 23 Ex. W 60’ of N 8’ Block 27 OP Woonsocket (Package Off-Sale Liquor) TRANSFER FROM SKEETERS BAR & GRILL LLC;

SB&G Inc., DBA N40 Convenience Store, Lots 21-22 Block 27, Lots 23 Ex. W 60’ of N 8’ Block 27 OP Woonsocket (Retail On-Sale Liquor) TRANSFER FROM SKEETERS BAR & GRILL LLC.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the Temporary License for the Ducks Unlimited Banquet at the community center for SB&G Inc. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

