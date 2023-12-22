The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 13, 2023, with the following members present: John Baysinger (on phone), Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen and Darin Kilcoin were absent. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the October Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills. Motion carried.
Northwest Pipe Fitting $873.07 Water
Menards $883.50 Parks
Zach Scott Construction $4,717.00 Water
Waste Management $12,226.66 Two Months
Woony Foods $7.28 Shop
Runnings Supply $203.14 Parks
Public Health Lab $269.00 Water
Plastic Works $872.00 Shop
One Call Systems $39.20 Shop
Mcleods $134.91 General
Menards $1,662.33 Parks
Jones Supplies $119.00 General
Hawkins Water Treatment $581.61 Water
Brian Feistner $650.00 Streets
Express Stop $258.20 Shop
Express 2 $738.38 Shop
Doug’s Custom Paint $450.00 Streets
D&L Service $243.00 Shop
Tara Weber $413.23 WC
CreativeWEB $485.00 Shop Apparel
Carquest $162.45 Shop
Benders $1,844.00 Storm Sewer
Advantage Auto Glass $478.34 Shop
John Ames $48.00 Mileage
Sanborn Weekly Journal $743.26 Publishing
South Dakota Municipal League $1,002.00 Dues
Department of Revenue $37.20 Sales Tax
South Dakota FO Association $40.00 Dues
South Dakota Retirement Plan $68.46 Retirement
Santel Communications $540.32 Phone/Computer
South Dakota Municipal League Worker Compensation Insurance $3,987.00 Insurance
NorthWestern Energy $3,771.72 Utilities
James Higgs Computer $894.60 Computers
First National Bank of Omaha $3,610.93 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,589.52 Retirement
Department of Revenue $229.00 Sales Tax
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed the Swenson Land Addition.
The Council discussed the Code Enforcement Officer. Several cars were removed this month.
The Council discussed the watertower mixer.
NEW BUSINESS
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following liquor licenses; motion carried:
Skeeters Bar & Grill – On Sale;
N40 – Off Sale;
Woony Foods – Off Sale;
Express Stop – Off Sale;
Dakota Roadhouse – On Sale.
The council discussed 2024 meeting dates. Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following schedule: January 8, February 12, March 11, April 8, May 6, June 10, July 8, August 5, September 9, October 7, November 11, December 9.
The Council discussed getting new carpet for the Finance Office.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
