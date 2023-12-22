By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 13, 2023, with the following members present: John Baysinger (on phone), Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen and Darin Kilcoin were absent. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the October Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills. Motion carried.

Northwest Pipe Fitting $873.07 Water

Menards $883.50 Parks

Zach Scott Construction $4,717.00 Water

Waste Management $12,226.66 Two Months

Woony Foods $7.28 Shop

Runnings Supply $203.14 Parks

Public Health Lab $269.00 Water

Plastic Works $872.00 Shop

One Call Systems $39.20 Shop

Mcleods $134.91 General

Menards $1,662.33 Parks

Jones Supplies $119.00 General

Hawkins Water Treatment $581.61 Water

Brian Feistner $650.00 Streets

Express Stop $258.20 Shop

Express 2 $738.38 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint $450.00 Streets

D&L Service $243.00 Shop

Tara Weber $413.23 WC

CreativeWEB $485.00 Shop Apparel

Carquest $162.45 Shop

Benders $1,844.00 Storm Sewer

Advantage Auto Glass $478.34 Shop

John Ames $48.00 Mileage

Sanborn Weekly Journal $743.26 Publishing

South Dakota Municipal League $1,002.00 Dues

Department of Revenue $37.20 Sales Tax

South Dakota FO Association $40.00 Dues

South Dakota Retirement Plan $68.46 Retirement

Santel Communications $540.32 Phone/Computer

South Dakota Municipal League Worker Compensation Insurance $3,987.00 Insurance

NorthWestern Energy $3,771.72 Utilities

James Higgs Computer $894.60 Computers

First National Bank of Omaha $3,610.93 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,589.52 Retirement

Department of Revenue $229.00 Sales Tax

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the Swenson Land Addition.

The Council discussed the Code Enforcement Officer. Several cars were removed this month.

The Council discussed the watertower mixer.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following liquor licenses; motion carried:

Skeeters Bar & Grill – On Sale;

N40 – Off Sale;

Woony Foods – Off Sale;

Express Stop – Off Sale;

Dakota Roadhouse – On Sale.

The council discussed 2024 meeting dates. Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following schedule: January 8, February 12, March 11, April 8, May 6, June 10, July 8, August 5, September 9, October 7, November 11, December 9.

The Council discussed getting new carpet for the Finance Office.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

