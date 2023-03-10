By: admin

On Sunday, March 5, the Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club held their annual Family BINGO Night. A large crowd of game players, from toddlers to the elderly, were in attendance to earn a prize at BINGO, a prize with a raffle ticket or the highest bid in the silent auction. The successful event raised $7,500 for the organization to help fund field trips, assemblies, supplies for the classrooms, the D.A.R.E. program, and much more.

