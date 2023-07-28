By: admin

Published July 28, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on July 10th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, Neal Hiemstra, Todd Olinger and Rebecca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the July 10th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on June 12th, 2023, and Special Board meeting minutes from June 28th, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims and the June 2023 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $816,474.02; Add receipts: Taxes $34,842.66; Interest $6,492.37; Admissions $0.00; Other local $85,682.40; State $125,142.75; Federal $37,060.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,105,694.20; Less disbursements $246,337.38; Plus transferred in: $0.00; Cash balance: $859,356.82; Less contracts and accounts payable $192,591.99; Plus accounts receivable $129,384.33; Fund Balance: $796,149.16.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,479,605.71; Add receipts: Taxes $50,044.12; Other local $0.00; Federal: $484,844.00. Total to be accounted for: $2,014,493.83; Less disbursements $78,151.45; Cash balance: $1,936,342.38; Less accounts payable $0.00; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,936,342.38.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $641,896.90; Add receipts: Taxes $28,487.11; Other local $0.00; State $100.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $670,484.01; less disbursements $70,811.71; Cash balance: $599,672.30; Less contracts and accounts payable $69,980.27.00; Plus accounts receivable $64,449.00.00; Fund balance: $594,141.03.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $68,876.03; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $1,198.77; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $77.28; Other local $393.70; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $6,038.06; Total to be accounted for: $76,583.84; Less disbursements $27,075.40; Cash balance: $49,508.44; Less contracts/accounts payable $16,966.44; Plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $32,542.00.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $100,256.61; Add receipts: Student tuition $2,055.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for $102,311.61; Less disbursements $4,573.48; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $97,738.13; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,810.77; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $88,927.36.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $26,404.22; Add receipts: Interest $31.76; Pupil activities $848.00; Other $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $27,283.98; Less disbursements $2,750.61; Plus transfer in $0.00; Fund balance $24,533.37.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $150,478.87

Special Education: $34,977.17

Enterprise #53: $4,491.55

Food Service: $11,166.04

GENERAL FUND

AGTEGRA, CHEMICAL $164.60

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUMMER READING PROGRAM $411.93

Associated School Boards of South Dakota, 2023-24 DUES $898.50

AT&T, CELL PHONE $209.77

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, FILTERS/MAINTENANCE $250.39

CHS, PROPANE – PRESCHOOL BUILDING $100.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $39.50

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE BALLAST – OVERHEAD PROJECTOR $508.31

EXPRESS 2, GAS $147.75

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $426.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SENIOR PHOTOS $60.50

G&R CONTROLS, LABOR RTU-1 AND RTU-2 $150.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC., VOCAL MUSIC $162.47

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $170.00

MENARDS, PAINT and SUPPLIES – LIGHT BULBS $490.09

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,928.60

PAULSON SHEET METAL, INC., REPLACE FUSES $392.50

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $16.50

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $889.54

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $174.51

School Administrators of South Dakota, South Dakota School Superintendents Association SUPERINTENDENT SUMMER CONFERENCE $200.00

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, STATE NURSE CONTRACT SERVICES $560.00

South Dakota High School Activities Association, 2022-23 RULE BOOKS $94.00

SHI INTERNATIONAL, WINDOWS SITE LICENSES $2,078.44

SPORTBOARDZ, TRACK MEDALS $22.00

TNT SPORTS EQUIPMENT, FOOTBALL CART $625.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $370.52

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $73.12

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

A-1 ROOFING & INSULATION, SPRAY FOAM $4,794.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., VOLLEYBALL UNIFORMS $1,096.45

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, VIEWSONIC PANEL INSTALLATION $2,050.65

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., FINANCIAL SOFTWARE RENEWAL $3,950.00

Fund Total: $12,926.55

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $693.44

Fund Total: $693.44

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EXPRESS 2, GAS $644.92

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BIRTH TO 4 FOOD/SUPPLIES $393.53

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $169.72

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH TO 4 FOOD $22.83

Fund Total: $1,231.00

Checking Account Total: $28,465.53

FOOD SERVICE

FEISTNER, JENNIFER, LUNCH CASH REFUND $157.70

HOWARD, CARRIE, LUNCH CASH REFUND $55.45

JOST, ANN, LUNCH CASH REFUND $27.05

Fund Total: $240.20

Checking Account Total: $240.20

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that they had paraprofessionals who were accepted into the South Dakota Teacher Apprenticeship program. Mr. Weber updated that the grass is slowly coming up on the football field.

Mrs. Jensen updated that there were STEM and math camps coming up. Teachers and aids have continued with tutoring in addition to summer camps for students.

Mr. Rodriguez updated the Board that the host for the school website went out of business and did not give the school warning; therefore, the school website is down. Mr. Rodriguez had meetings with potential vendors to get the website back up and running.

Mrs. King updated that special education schedules for the upcoming year are complete. The Board was also updated that there is a Behavioralist coming to the August teacher in-service to provide training/learning opportunities for special education staff. They will also come back once school starts as a follow-up to be able to observe and provide additional feedback on managing behaviors.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to officially adjourn the 2022-2023 Board of Education and approve Superintendent Weber as temporary Board Chair. Motion carried.

Swearing in Ceremony: Rebecca Grassel and Lisa Snedeker.

The Board approved the following appointments for 2023-2024 on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger:

Board Chair – Jason White;

Vice Chair – Lisa Snedeker;

Negotiations Committee – Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge;

Buildings and Grounds Committee – Jason White and Rebecca Grassel;

Vocational Agriculture Representative – Lisa Snedeker;

Legislative District Representative/Associated School Board of South Dakota delegate/LAN Delegate – Lisa Snedeker;

James Valley Educational Consortium Co-op Representative – Superintendent Rod Weber;

Preschool Committee Member – Lisa Snedeker.

Motion carried.

After holding a public hearing based on the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Woonsocket Board of Education approved adoption of the 2023-2024 school budget on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

The following designations for 2023-2024 were approved on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel:

• Designate First National Bank and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union as the school district’s official depositories and Hegg Insurance as Insurance Agent of record.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the Director of all federal programs of the Woonsocket School District.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the school system’s student advisor and truancy officer.

• Designate Rodney Freeman as the 2023-2024 school district’s attorney of record.

• Designate Sarah Swenson as the school’s authorized representative to both the South Dakota Retirement System and Insurance Groups, as well as the school district’s custodian of accounts.

• Establish the date and time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom.

• Establish the Board Member’s per diem and mileage at $70.00 per regular and special meeting. The Board Chair will receive $75.00 per meeting.

Motion carried.

The following items of business were approved on a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge:

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather or other matters affecting school or staff.

• Adopt the following order of business for the 2023-2024 Board of Education:

1) Call to order/Pledge of Allegiance;

2) Additional agenda items;

3) Approval of agenda;

4) Approval of the minutes;

5) Visitors to the board meeting;

6) Financial reports/bills/governance;

7) Reports and discussion items;

8) Old business;

9) New business;

10) Adjournment.

• Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order (Revised) as the official governing document for Board of Education meetings.

• Approve the Assurance of Compliance Standards for all Federal and State programs.

• Approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the Woonsocket School District’s newspaper of record.

• Approve the following travel rates for overnight stay per diem allowance, effective July 1, 2023:

1) $10.00 for breakfast – staff;

2) $12.00 for lunch – staff;

3) $15.00 for supper – staff;

4) Lodging is cost plus tax;

5) Students qualifying for state events with overnight stay receive $12.00 per meal.

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to approve and sign open enrollment requests for the 2023-24 school year.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the following fee schedule for the 2023-24 school year:

• Admission prices: Students (K-12) $3.00; Adults – $5.00; Doubleheaders – Students (K-12) – $4.00; Adults – $6.00

• Breakfast & Hot Lunch

1) Breakfast: $2.05;

2) Hot Lunch: PreK-6 – $2.85, 7-8 – $3.05, 9-12 – $3.10.

• Lunches that are not federally funded in 2023-24 below:

1) Adult Lunch – $4.85, Staff Breakfast – $3.00;

2) Level one entrée (seconds portion) – $1.50, level two entrée (seconds) – $2.00;

3) Ala carte prices are separate and are available at the district office.

• Instrument Rent: $10.00 summer, $25.00 school year

• Bus Driver Training: $50.00

• Complimentary Passes: 65 years or older, Employees (family), Board (family), Superintendent discretion

• Season Passes: Adults $45.00, Students $25.00, Family $85.00 (includes children K-12) • Driver’s Education: $250.00 per session, retake – $125.00, out of district students – $350.00 • Preschool Rates: $50.00 per month PK3, $60.00 per month PreK-4 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday), $100.00 per month (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)

• Birth to 4 Preschool Weekly Rates: $150.00 – Birth to 11 months; $125.00 – 12+ months; $30.00 per day Drop-Ins; $10.00 per day – 4-year-old after school care

• Mileage Reimbursement: $.51 per mile

• Substitute Teacher Pay: Non-certified – $100.00, Certified – $120.00, Long term (after five consecutive days) – $130.00

• Election Official Pay: $100.00 per day

• Officials Pay:

1) Clock/Shot clock – $35.00 varsity, $20.00 junior varsity; Official Book – $35.00 Varsity; Announcer – $35.00 Varsity; Video – $10 per game;

2) Basketball Referee – Grade School (fifth through eighth) – $35.00; ninth and junior varsity – $45.00; Junior Varsity/Varsity – $110.00; Doubleheader Varsity – $130.00;

3) Volleyball Line Judging – $45.00 per night, $100.00 per tournament; Volleyball Official – Junior Varsity/Varsity – $100.00;

4) Football Referee – Junior High – $35.00, Junior Varsity – $45.00, Varsity – $125.00;

5) Golf Official Scorer/Marker – $100.00.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve membership in SDUSA for the 2023-2024 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Rebecca Grassel, to approve the 2023-24 Woonsocket School Consolidated Application (federal funds). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to authorize Sarah Swenson to obtain fuel oil quotes for the 2023–2024 school year to be considered at the regular August meeting. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved to pay Jessica Anderson $15.00 per hour and to reimburse for lodging and meals to attend the summer Food Service Conference. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the July 10th, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 7:44 p.m. on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on July 27, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $162.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.