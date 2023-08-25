By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on August 14th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Todd Olinger, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, Kayla Vetter, Carie Fry, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on July 10th, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the July 2023 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $859,356.82; Add receipts: Taxes $25,574.36; Interest $7,690.42; Other local $8,225.26; State $134,631.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,035,477.86; less disbursements $60,846.14; Cash balance: $974,631.72; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $97,446.38; plus accounts receivable $113,523.00; Fund Balance: $990,708.34.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,936,342.38; Add receipts: Taxes $3,496.88; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,939,839.26; less disbursements $12,926.55; Cash balance: $1,926,912.71; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,926,912.71.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $599,672.30; Add receipts: Taxes $1,990.23; Other local: $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $601,662.53; less disbursements $600.84; Cash balance: $601,061.69; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $34,990.28; plus accounts receivable $64,449.00; Fund balance: $630,520.41.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $49,508.44; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $(17.17); Adult receipts $208.40; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $65.48; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,803.05; Total to be accounted for: $60,568.20; less disbursements $4,546.00; Cash balance: $56,022.20; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,483.24; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $47,538.96.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $97,738.13; Add receipts: Other local $4,766.95; Total to be accounted for: $102,505.08; less disbursements $18,438.30; Cash balance: $84,066.78; Less contracts/accounts payable $4,405.42; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $79,661.36.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $24,533.37; Add receipts: Interest $31.06; Pupil activities $0.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $24,564.43; less disbursements $43.20; Fund balance: $24,521.23.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $144,739.33

Special Education: $34,897.68

Enterprise #53: $21,612.72

Food Service: $13,029.24

GENERAL FUND

A-1 ROOFING & INSULATION, SERVICE CHARGE – ROOF REPAIR $459.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CURRICULUM – SUPPLIES $1,464.61

ARROWWOOD, ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR CONFERENCE – LODGING $116.45

AT&T, CELL PHONE $225.16

BIO CORPORATION, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE SUPPLIES $139.33

CBH CONFERENCE, CBH CONFERENCE DUES $150.00

CHS, PROPANE – TANK LEASE $154.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $39.50

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES (5) $800.00

DEINERT, BAILEY, REIMBURSE – SUMMER CAMP SUPPLIES $188.07

DEMCO, LIBRARY SUPPLIES $79.56

EAI EDUCATION, ELEMENTARY AND SPED SUPPLIES $94.77

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VAN $75.00

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLE – LAWNMOWER $158.31

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $286.24

GENERATION GENIUS, ONLINE CURRICULUM $1,295.00

GRASSEL, REBECCA, REIMBURSE – LODGING – ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARD OF SOUTH DAKOTA CONFERENCE $473.52

HANSON SCHOOL, BUS MANAGER ANNUAL DUES $50.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., BASKETBALL AND VOLLEYBALL SUPPLIES $1,380.90

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $366.34

HURON PRO CLEAN PLUS LLC, CARPET AND VENT CLEANING $600.00

[IMPREST FUND:

SANBORN COUNTY TREASURER, TITLE AND PLATE FEES – TRANSIT AND MINI VAN $43.20

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $43.20]

INTERSTATE GLASS AND DOOR, DOOR REPAIR $204.08

INTRADO, SCHOOL MESSENGER LICENSE $500.00

IVERSON, VAN REPAIRS $830.32

JACKSON, KAREN, REIMBURSE – SUMMER CAMP SUPPLIES $26.63

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – BATTERY – REPAIR $166.27

LAKESHORE LEARNING MATERIALS LLC, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $561.61

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MIDWEST FIRE, ANNUAL FIRE INSPECTION/MAINTENANCE $684.00

MOBYMAX LLC, SITE LICENSE $3,039.00

MYSTERY SCIENCE, ONLINE ELEMENTARY SCIENCE CURRICULUM $895.00

NASCO, SCIENCE AND MATH SUPPLIES $485.20

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, WATER STATION FILTERS $358.44

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,136.51

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $2.07

PLAINSMAN, NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION – ONE YEAR $185.38

READING WAREHOUSE, LIBRARY BOOKS $65.54

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC., ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $169.90

RODRIGUEZ, DAYNA, REIMBURSE – SUMMER CAMP SUPPLIES $70.67

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $980.25

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $177.66

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY BOOKS/PERIODICALS $885.13

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, MEDICAL SUPPLIES – ELEMENTARY $230.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, SUPPLIES $1,899.91

SOUTH DAKOTA UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCIATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES – 2023-24 $450.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT AND SUPPLIES $383.71

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $330.38

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $580.10

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $370.52

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, FUEL – FOOTBALL CAMP $257.90

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $39.10

ZIEBART-OLSON, TRISTAN, REIMBURSE – SUMMER SCHOOL SUPPLIES $15.98

Fund Total: $26,795.22

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

APS, GYM FLOOR REPAIR $29,200.00

DAVIS CONSTRUCTION, CABINET/DESK INSTALLATION – OFFICE $25,510.25

DB ELECTRIC, INSTALLS – REPAIRS $1,740.75

KARL’S, WASHER AND DRYER $1,737.92

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRES $927.09

KOCH-HAZARD, ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,340.00

LEARNING WITHOUT TEARS, ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM $2,203.03

RIDDELL – ALL, AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL SHOULDER PADS AND HELMETS $1,750.64

Fund Total: $66,445.13

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CURRICULUM – SUPPLIES $852.95

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $714.34

EAI EDUCATION, ELEMENTARY AND SPED SUPPLIES $176.53

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $550.80

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, SUPPLIES $354.54

Fund Total: $2,649.16

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $430.84

FRY, CARIE, REIMBURSE – BIRTH-TO-4 FOOD $16.98

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $45.58

Fund Total: 493.40

Checking Account Total: $96,382.91

FOOD SERVICE

ANDERSON, JESSICA , REIMBURSE – LODGING – MEALS FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE 134.14

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $2,928.33

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $667.90

Fund Total: $3,730.37

Checking Account Total: $3,730.37

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that the walk-in freezer shut down over the weekend and there is water on the floor again. Floor Tech came right away to assist in drying out. The new school sign is to be installed this week. Mr. Weber updated that the alley is being paved, and the school should be able to have buses parked in the alley in the next week.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen updated that current enrollment for preschool to sixth grade is 148. PE classes will go to the pool on Friday, August 18th. Mrs. Jensen had great feedback on in-service and the teachers are excited for the school year.

Brooke King updated that the Collaborative Solutions training that was held during in-service was helpful. They will be returning during the school day to observe the students and teachers/aids interaction and give additional feedback.

Jason Bruce advised that there were several students added to bus routes. He will be working with drivers to ensure routes are covered. Mr. Bruce also updated that the kitchen staff has met a few times and are all ready for the school year.

Armando Rodriguez gave an update on the school website. They have had several Zoom meetings to get things up and running. Mr. Rodriguez met with the new teachers to go through teacher orientation to ensure they are ready for the school year.

Kayla Vetter and Carie Fry were visitors at the meeting to discuss the Birth-to-4 preschool. Numbers are up and after scheduling through July there is a need for additional help.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved a lane change for Danielle Kohlmeyer (additional $1,000.00) from BA to BA15. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve the Elementary, High School, Staff, and Athletic handbooks. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the quote for #2 fuel oil from Brooks Oil Co. for $3.324 per gallon delivered. Other quotes received were from: Total Oil – $3.52 per gallon and CHS – $3.38 per gallon. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the 2023-24 Woonsocket Back-To-School Plan (on the website). Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve Rapid Creek Sod LLC from Wakonda, S.D., for sod installation on the football practice field for $23,045.40. Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, and motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve Davis Construction for front office remodel in the amount of $25,510.25. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to get the new communication network, Apptegy, for school website, communication program, phone app, etc., in the amount of $10,600. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the 2022-23 audit with Schoenfish & Co, Inc. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved Garrett Larson as an assistant football coach in the amount of $3,355.00. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Kylie Pauly’s resignation from Prom Advisor. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve Kayla Vetter’s resignation from Preschool Director (pay did not start) and hire Carie Fry as the new director with a stipend of $7,000. Note: Kayla will co-direct with Carie as a volunteer. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Trey Weber as Co-Prom Advisor with a stipend of $975.00. Mitch Korbel is also co-advisor with a $975.00 stipend. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Dramstad’s services for freezer restoration, repair, and installation for up to $12,000.00. This is due to the freezer going out. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the August 14, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:11 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

