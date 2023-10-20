By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on October 9th, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on September 11, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the September 2023 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,007,198.84; Add receipts: Taxes $6,922.24; Interest $7,490.12; Admissions $1,210.00; Other local $2,618.32; State $134,631.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,160,070.52; less disbursements $185,106.45; Cash balance: $974,964.07; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $974,964.07.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,840,126.24; Add receipts: Taxes $8,684.98; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,848,811.22; less disbursements $109,247.68; Cash balance: $1,739,563.54; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,739,563.54.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $593,185.13; Add receipts: Taxes $4,943.93; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $598,129.06; less disbursements $41,333.39; Cash balance: $556,795.67; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $556,795.67.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $40,388.75; Add receipts: Interest $50.06; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $16,662.34; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $5,434.22; Total to be accounted for: $62,535.37; less disbursements $23,388.91; Cash balance: $39,146.46; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $39,146.46.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $75,225.99; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts: $8,975.00; Other local $40.00; Total to be accounted for: $84,240.99; less disbursements $23,958.71; Cash balance: $60,282.28; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $60,282.28.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $24,274.34; Add receipts: Interest $29.69; Pupil activities $3,990.00; Other local $446.00; Total to be accounted for: $28,740.03; less disbursements $1,844.95; Fund balance: $26,895.08.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $148,292.34

Special Education: $39,336.57

Food Service: $10,239.47

Enterprise #53: $20,219.10

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES – LIBRARY BOOKS $150.20

ARROWWOOD, LODGING – BUSINESS MANAGER FALL CONFERENCE $222.40

AT&T, CELL PHONE $217.65

ATTORNEY RODNEY FREEMAN, CONTRIBUTION TO CONFERENCE FEE $160.00

BAKERS DESIGN, HOMECOMING FLOWERS $103.25

CHS, PROPANE – PRE-K BUILDING $100.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $82.57

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES (3) $785.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, WRESTLING BANNER $168.66

DB ELECTRIC, REPAIR/INSTALL BALLAST – OUTLET $217.98

DECKER EQUIPMENT, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $113.36

DIAL CORPORATION, DIAL MEMBERSHIP DUES 2023-24 $100.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS $218.88

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,465.56

FENWORKS, INC., E-SPORTS FEE 2023-24 SEASON $1,000.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, CELL PHONE $55.00

HEGG INSURANCE, 2023-2024 PREMIUMS $50,825.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $1,050.86

IMAGINE LEARNING, INC., SITE LICENSE $880.00

[IMPREST FUND

ARLINGTON SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $25.00

ARLINGTON ORAL INTERP SPEECH CLUB, ORAL INTERP MEET $24.00

CHAMBERLAIN SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $50.00

COLEMAN-EGAN SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $20.00

COUNCIL ON COLLEGE ADMISSIONS, COUNSELOR WORKSHOP $55.00

DUXBURY, DEAN, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $147.94

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $30.00

NIHART, TIM, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $125.50

RUTH, MIKE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $125.50

SANBORN COUNTY TREASURER, TITLE AND PLATE FEES $26.70

WAGNER, SCOTT, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL $100.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS – CROSS COUNTRY FEES – ORAL INTERP – VOLLEYBALL: $729.64

JM SPECIALTIES, BUS LIGHT, $12.32

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $16,857.97

KIMBALL SCHOOL, REGION 3 PRINCIPAL GROUP FEE 2023-24 $50.00

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR AND REPAIR $520.73

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

LIMINEX, INC., GO GUARDIAN SITE LICENSE $4,050.80

MIDWEST FIRE, FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE $250.50

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $1,683.07

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $3.72

RUNNINGS SUPPLY INC., STORAGE BINS $131.83

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS – NEWSPAPER RENEWAL $277.93

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $179.94

TEACHER INNOVATIONS, PLANBOOK LICENSE FEE $337.50

TRAINING ROOM, TRAINING ROOM SUPPLIES $1,128.22

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $381.64

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – FOOD $170.18

Fund Total: $84,857.36

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

FLOOR TEC, GYM FLOOR WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION $33,538.76

KARL’S, DISHWASHER $599.99

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRES AND WIPER BLADES AND PARTS $946.27

RAPID CREEK SOD, LLC, SOD INSTALLATION – FOOTBALL FIELD $21,700.00

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL HELMETS AND PANTS $10,343.14

SIGN PRO, MEMORIAL SIGN – FOOTBALL FIELD $3,328.13

Fund Total: $71,491.74

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKE’S, CLIENT SERVICES $1,071.51

COLLABORATIVE SOLUTIONS, LLC, TRAINING AND OBSERVATION $3,496.91

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $220.32

Fund Total: $4,788.74

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $43.50

FRY, CARIE, REIMBURSE – BIRTH 4-PREK SUPPLIES $224.43

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $166.23

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH 4-PREK SUPPLIES/FOOD $141.31

Fund Total: $575.47

Checking Account Total: $161,713.31

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $141.97

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $417.50

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $34.94

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION SERVICE, FOOD $1,718.93

DB ELECTRIC, REPAIR/INSTALL BALLAST – OUTLET $369.18

DEHAAI’S PROCESSING LLC, BEEF PROCESSING $638.64

DRAMSTAD’S REFRIGERATION, WALK-IN FREEZER REPAIR $14,174.78

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $596.32

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $111.01

LARSON, JOSH, MELONS $50.00

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $8,682.09

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $2,078.52

WATER WALKERS INC. DBA HEALTH-E PRO, MENU PLANNING SOFTWARE $2,870.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $8.25

Fund Total: $31,892.13

Checking Account Total: $31,892.13

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $43.98

HOWARD SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE 10-2-2023 $30.00

NIHART, TIM, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $125.50

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY, ALL-STATE CHORUS WORKSHOP $60.00

PARKSTON SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY FEE 10-5-23 $15.00

TSCHETTER, STEPHANIE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $125.50

WOONY FOODS, STUDENT COUNCIL HOMECOMING PRIZES $81.48

WORLD’S FINEST CHOCOLATE, INC., JUNIORS CHOCOLATE BAR FUNDRAISER $2,880.14

Fund Total: $3,361.60

Checking Account Total: $3,361.60

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and advised that the school’s property/liability premiums are included in this month’s bills. The district was warned this spring that major changes were happening with wind/hail deductibles ($25,000 deductible/occurrence). The board was offered an additional premium for $3,330 for a deductible buyback option. This was applicable for all schools state-wide.

Mr. Weber updated that staff attended a professional development session on Friday. Mr. Weber updated that the school (Mrs. Kohlmeyer) is hosting an oral interp meet on Saturday, October 14th. The Board has received a quote to put school logos/decals on the transit vans. This will be funded using some of the donation money received for the gym sign advertising. Mr. Weber would also like to extend a huge thank you to the Scott and Crystal Lammey family and to Olson Farms and Grassel family for each donating beef to the school’s Farm to School lunch program. This has helped feed the students with locally grown beef.

Mr. Bruce updated that the lunch program is going very well. Mrs. Anderson has added a variety of items for the seventh through 12th grade students which has resulted in more students eating the school lunches. Mr. Bruce updated that busing is also going very well. Having the two transit vans has made running all bus routes and co-curricular activities so much smoother.

Mrs. King updated that progress reports will be sent home at the end of the quarter. Her team has continued training on IEPs, and they are working on updating student’s individual IEPs.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that he has been in classrooms performing observations. He has worked with other teachers to produce a “Data Wall” which shows, collectively, where the school’s students are scoring in math and reading.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 5:05 p.m. – in at 5:24 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the October 9, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 5:24 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

