Woonsocket Water Festival wins the hearts of all ages

By:
Published July 11, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

There’s no doubt you have heard it said, or you have read it on social media that “there is no place like Woonsocket to celebrate the Fourth of July,” and this year’s annual Water Festival kept that perception alive with activities and events to entertain attendees of all ages from all over the country. 

With the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, the festivities started on Saturday, July 1, and ended the night of July 4. There was definitely something for everyone, and with the beautiful weather that was experienced for most of the four-day festival weekend, the city of Woonsocket was bursting with people to enjoy everything they could. As things came to a close after the sun set and the Town and Country Fire District prepared to light fireworks, Aleya Fry sang the National Anthem through a speaker system provided by Bill Terkildsen for all around the lake to hear, and as everyone stood in respect with their hats off and hands over their hearts, it was a surreal moment that could remind us all to be thankful for the freedom to live in a small town where everyone works together to celebrate the birth of the greatest country in the world.

…Read details and see pictures of the events in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 11, 2023, 3:39 pm
    Rain
    68°F
    real feel: 63°F
    humidity: 63%
    wind speed: 9 mph ESE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023
    July 2, 2023 July 3, 2023 July 4, 2023 July 5, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 8, 2023
    July 9, 2023 July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 July 12, 2023 July 13, 2023 July 14, 2023 July 15, 2023
    July 16, 2023 July 17, 2023 July 18, 2023 July 19, 2023 July 20, 2023 July 21, 2023 July 22, 2023
    July 23, 2023 July 24, 2023 July 25, 2023 July 26, 2023 July 27, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 29, 2023
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 