By: admin

Published July 11, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

There’s no doubt you have heard it said, or you have read it on social media that “there is no place like Woonsocket to celebrate the Fourth of July,” and this year’s annual Water Festival kept that perception alive with activities and events to entertain attendees of all ages from all over the country.

With the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, the festivities started on Saturday, July 1, and ended the night of July 4. There was definitely something for everyone, and with the beautiful weather that was experienced for most of the four-day festival weekend, the city of Woonsocket was bursting with people to enjoy everything they could. As things came to a close after the sun set and the Town and Country Fire District prepared to light fireworks, Aleya Fry sang the National Anthem through a speaker system provided by Bill Terkildsen for all around the lake to hear, and as everyone stood in respect with their hats off and hands over their hearts, it was a surreal moment that could remind us all to be thankful for the freedom to live in a small town where everyone works together to celebrate the birth of the greatest country in the world.

…Read details and see pictures of the events in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!