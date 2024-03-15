2024 TAX EXEMPT PROPERTY FOR SANBORN COUNTY

Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

Tami Ziebart, CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property to be approved by the Board of County Commissioners:

American Legion Post #29, Downstairs of City Hall, W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, Woonsocket 

Artesian Volunteer Fire Department-S 95.2’ of Outlot 1, Thatcher’s Second Addition, Artesian 

Bonney Cemetery, 2 acres in SE/4 8-108-60, Floyd Township

Dakota River View Cemetery Association 1/8th Sec Line Between E ½ and W ½ of SW/4 1-106-61-Logan

Farwell Methodist Cemetery, 1 ½ acres in NW/4 25-105-59, Ravenna Township 

First Lutheran Church, Lots 1-4, Blk 3 Thaxter’s First Addition, Artesian  

Forestburg Lutheran Church, Lots 16-18, Blk 14, Forestburg 

Horizon Health Care, W 85’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 22, OP Woonsocket 

Letcher Cemetery, S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 acres), Letcher Township 

Letcher Community Church, Lots 2-3; Blk 20 L&C Addition, Letcher 

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Lots 19-24, Blk 5, Dunn’s Addition., Woonsocket 

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 13.93 acres in NE/4 4-106-59, Diana Township 

Prairie Community Baptist Church, Lots 13-18, Blk 52, OP Woonsocket 

Prairie Home Cemetery, SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60, Butler Township 

Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-4, Blk 19, OP Woonsocket 

Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-7, Blk 20, OP Woonsocket 

St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery, S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 acres), Letcher Township 

St. Charles Catholic Church and Cemetery, Lots 3-6, Blk 7, all Blk 10, W Diana; 100’x150’ Lot 14, Blk 5, E                                     

Side Outlots, Artesian,1 square acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 (St. Anthony Church), Afton Township (Brisbine Cemetery)

St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery, 10.10 acres in SW/4 exc. W 90’ in 21-107-62 Woonsocket Township                                  

St. Wilfrid Church and Residence- Lots 1-12, Blk 108, First Addition, Woonsocket 

Silver Creek Cemetery, 1 acre NW corner of SW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Cemetery 

Silver Creek Cemetery, 1 ½ acres in SW corner of NW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Township 

Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2.93 acres in NW/4 33-105-62, Elliott Township 

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1.39 acres in SW/4 28-105-62, Elliott Township 

Town and Country Fire Protection Assn., E/2 S/2 Lot 9, and E/2 Lot 10, and Lots 11-12, Blk 23, Woonsocket 

Spirit of Faith Church, Lots 15-24, Blk 43, Woonsocket 

Upland Cemetery, Blk 1 in NW/4 NW/4 NE/4 25-105-60, Butler Township 

Warren Cemetery, 5 acres in NE corner of 2-108-62, Warren Township 

Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6, Blk 29, OP, Woonsocket  

ARTESIAN CITY-OWNED 

PROPERTY – 2024

PO Box 104

W 92’ of Lots 20-24 and E 50’ Lots 20-24 Less W 51’ of E 95’ Lots 20-24, Blk 6, OP 

E/2 Lots 6-12, Blk 5, OP  

E 75’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 6 OP 

Lots 7-8, Blk 4, Thatcher’s First Addition 

Lots 1-2, Blk 11, N. Diana 

S 120’ of E 120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5, Thatcher’s Second Addition. 

Lots 1,2 and 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59 

Commencing at SW corner of NW/4 9-106-59, then N 47 rods, then E 36 rods, then S 14 rods, then E 44 rods to ¼ line; then S 33 rods to ½ section line, then W 80 rods to beginning 

W 140’of Lot 2, all Lot 3, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addition 

Outlot 4, Thatcher’s Second Addition 

N 100’ Lot 11, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addition 

W 15’ Lot 11 and 12, Blk 4, OP     

LETCHER CITY-OWNED

PROPERTY – 2024

PO Box 143

Lot A, part of Lot 15, Blk 9, OP and unplatted strip W of Blk 9  

Blk 1, OP 

Lots 1-4; Blk 2, OP 

W/2 of Lot 6, Blk 3, Ryan and Co. First Addition. 

Lots 7-9, Blk 9, OP 

Lots A B C, Blk 1, Edmund’s Addition. 

Lot B in NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61 

Lots 1-6, Blk 5, OP 

Lots 7-12, Blk 4, OP  

Outlot 1 less 1.13A known as Outlot 1A, RaceTrack Addition., SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61  

Lot L-1 together with access road and pipeline easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61 

Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61 

Lot 12 exc. S 61’ and Lot 13 exc. S 62’ and Lots 14-16, Blk 9, OP 

Lots 24-27, Blk 18, OP 

Lots 1-2, Blk 18, OP 

A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12, Blk 2, C&S Addition 

Unplatted part of NE/4SE/4 15-105-61  

WOONSOCKET CITY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024

PO Box 456

W 25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4, SW Court Addition, Woonsocket 

Lots 12-15, Blk 38, OP  

W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP 

N 42’ of E 30’ of W 100’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP 

N 42’ of E 37’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP  

Blks 35-37 exc. N 92’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP  

Lots 16-23 and strip 66’ wide E of Lot 23, Blk 38, OP 

Lots 10-11, Blk 38, OP 

N 92’ Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP 

Lots 13-20, Blk 18, OP 

Lot 8 and N/2 and W/2 S/2 Lot 9 and W/2 of Lot 10, Blk 23, OP 

Blk 32 and Lots 1-3, Blk 33, OP 

Lots 18-20 and N 75’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 33, OP 

Lots 16-17, Blk 39, OP 

Lots 32-33, Blk 39, OP

Blk 40, OP 

Blk 45, OP 

Lot A of North View Addition, Woonsocket 

Lot 1 of North View Addition, Woonsocket 

Lot 2 of North View Addition, Woonsocket 

Lot 3 of North View Addition, Woonsocket  

Lot 5 of North View Addition, Woonsocket  

N 125’ of E 105’ Blk 10, Dunn’s Addition

N 22’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 29, OP 

S 50’ Lots 12-15 and S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 11 and Lots 16-36, Blk 37, OP 

Lots 8-10 exc. S 100’ of Lot 8 and S 50’ Lots 9-10, Lot 11 exc. S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 12 exc. S 50’ Blk 37 OP                                

Blk 3 and E/2 Blk 4, OP 

E/2 Blk 7 and Blk 8, OP 

W/2 Blk 4, OP 

Blk 14, OP 

Outlot S and Outlot L (lagoon) in SE/4 28-107-62 

Lot 7 Blk 23, OP 

5.60 acres in SW/4 21-107-62 

S 200’ of W 250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62 

7.9 acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St Wilfrid’s Cemetery Lot (1.6A) 

11.52A in SW/4 21-107-62 (Eventide Cemetery)  

SANBORN COUNTY-OWNED PROPERTY – 2024  

 Artesian City

Lots 19-24, Blk 1, OP 

Letcher City

Lots 1-5, Blk 8, OP

Lots 9-12, Blk 2, Crennan and Shannon’s Addition – C. Parce lots 4-22-2023

Woonsocket City

Blk 31, OP  

Lots 8-9, Whiting’s Addition

Lot M, Whiting’s Addition

Lots 19-22, Blk 23, OP  

Irregularly shaped parcel  less S 475’ in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addition Outlots 

S475’ in irregularly shaped parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addition Outlots

Afton

17’ off W side ROW NW/4 20-108-59

17’ off W side ROW SW/4 20-108-59

Butler Township

On south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river and 150’ x 240’ E of river in SE/4 11-105-60 

Diana Township 

17’ off West and North sides Sec 16, and 1.68A in NW corner of NW/4 16-106-59 HWY ROW 

Jackson Township 

SW/4 24-108-61  

 Logan Township 

Lot A in E/2 NE/4 less Lot H-1 2-106-61 

Lots 12-13, Blk 11, and Lot A of Lot 15, Blk 11, FV 

Ravenna Township

4.01 acre off east side of E/2 17-105-59   

Union Township 

17’ strip off east side SE/4SE/4 28-106-60-ROW on Highway 37 – Book 21X, Page 93, December 3, 1987

SANBORN CENTRAL – 

SCHOOL DISTRICT # 55-5 – 2024 

FORESTBURG PROPERTY 

Lot A of C.A. Olson’s First Addition, a subdivision of an unplatted portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61  

Lot 1 of Burrill’s Addition in W/2NE/4 2-106-61 

WOONSOCKET INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #55-4 – 2024 

Lots 1-2-3 and E/2 of Lot 4, exc. N 46’ Lot 4, exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62 

Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62 

S 50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24, Blk 108, Blk 109, Lots 1-2, Blk 110, First Addition SE/4 21-107-62  

Lots 11-12, Blk 106, Lots 1-12, Blk 107 First Addition, and Outlot 14, Woonsocket (LAND) 

N 92’ Lots 13-18, Blk 108, First Addition  

Published once on March 14, 2024

  • Archives

 