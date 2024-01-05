By: admin

Published January 5, 2024, in Obituaries

Alec T. M. Schmidt, 28, of Wessington Springs, died suddenly at his home on Dec. 27, 2023.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Alec Todd Michael Schmidt was born April 9, 1995, to Todd and Laurie (Young) Schmidt in Sioux Falls. He started work at 16 for L.S.I. in Alpena while growing up in Jerauld County and obtained his high school diploma from Sanborn Central in 2013. He worked for a pilot car company for one year, then started his own business in 2019, Schmidt Pilot Services, LLC.

Alec’s favorite job was piloting wind power blades. He traveled to and visited many places while in the piloting industry.

Alec is survived by his mother, Laurie Schmidt (Stacey) of Rapid City; father, Todd Schmidt of Wessington Springs; stepsister, Nicki Linn (Charley) of Dimock; brother, Trever Schmidt (Heather) of White Lake; grandparents, Jim and Judy Vaughn of Naugatuck, Conn., and Elvin and Sharon Schmidt of Sioux Falls; one aunt, two uncles, two nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by grandparent, Ben Young.