August 13, 2024

The Town of Artesian Council met on August 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in regular session at the Artesian Community Center.  Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present.  Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel.  Present for public participation were Kaleigh Zoss and Liz Hoffman.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,193.89

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $794.07

King, Travis, Payroll $299.21

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $748.03

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $120.52

IRS, Payroll $1,252.00

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $750.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

M&A Bauer Salvage, Equipment $10,400.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $27.16

Code Enforcement Specialist, Services $516.88

Old Business: Discussion was held on streets. Lagoon – Discussion was held on it being mowed. Discussion was held on code enforcement. Discussion was held on the flood update. Discussion was held on the raffle. 

New Business: The CD Signature card was signed. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve sale of the mower; motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to look into doing a Dueling Piano fundraiser; motion carried. Discussion was held on games being held at the baseball field next year.  

There being no further business motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn. Motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on August 29, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $22.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

