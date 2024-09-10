By: admin

Published September 20, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on September 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present was Finance Officer Makenna Wormstadt. Present for public participation were Kaleigh Zoss, Kelsy Kaiser, Bill Hein, and Tiffany Maness.

Public: Discussion was held on city cleanup.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,279.33

Zens, Darl, Payroll $515.31

Hertal, Makenna, Payroll $674.05

King, Travis, Payroll $33.25

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $157.92

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $500.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $105.36

Runnings, Utilities $20.16

Code Enforcement, Services $607.91

IRS, Payroll $663.55

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the streets. Discussion was held on the lagoon. Discussion was held on the pool/campground. Discussion was held on code enforcement.

New Business:

Motion by Salathe, seconded by King, to approve South Dakota Municipal League Renewal; motion carried. The 2025 Appropriation was presented for approval. Motion by Salathe, seconded by King, to approve the 2025 annual appropriation; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to have the second reading and adoption of the 2025 Budget Ordinance; motion carried. Discussion was held on the playset.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on September 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $24.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ6-1tb