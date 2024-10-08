Artesian Town Board proceedings

October 8, 2024

Published October 25, 2024, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on October 8, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe and Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt present. Also present were Harold King, Kaleigh Zoss, and Charles Beaudry.

Public Participation: N/A.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of September 10th, 2024, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.  

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,323.51

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $1,176.08

King, Travis, Payroll $277.05

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $415.57

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $268.74

Danek, Candace, Payroll $127.44

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

S&M Enterprises, Sewer $375.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,646.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $23.89

Bob Schmit, Services $125.00

Code Enforcement, Services $390.04

Team Lab, Streets $3,197.50

Weber Backhoe, Streets $3,367.45

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on streets. Discussion was held on the lagoon. Discussion on the pool/ campground and draining all the lines was held. Discussion was held on nuisance properties. 

New Business:

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the 2025 on-off sale liquor licenses for the Longbranch Bar. Motion carried.  Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the City exempt property. Motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the 2025 budget; motion carried. Discussion was held on the raffle. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to purchase the new playset; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to have Harold King pick up the playset; motion carried.  

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn; motion carried.

