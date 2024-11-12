By: admin

Published November 22, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Travis King at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt. Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Public Participation: N/A.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of October 8, 2024, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,321.46

Wormstadt, Makenna, Payroll $848.13

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $66.48

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $108.05

IRS, Payroll $167.01

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,250.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,646.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $279.39

Midwest Motor, Services $1,790.00

South Dakota Department of Revenue, License $150.00

South Dakota Municipal League, Services $1,289.00

Travis King, Equipment $300.00

CNA, Insurance $556.50

Olson Land and Cattle, Supplies $312.60

Old Business:

Streets – Discussion was held on streets. Discussion was held on the lagoon. Discussion was held on the pool/campground; the lines have been drained. Discussion was held on nuisance properties. Discussion was held on raffle winners: Shilo Peer – Henry 22 mag, Sara Berscheid – Olson Land and Cattle, and Scott Kolousek – Gift Cards. Discussion was held on the playset.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to join the South Dakota Municipal Membership; motion carried.

Resolution 2024-4

Whereas, the Town Council has determined that the 2024 budget requires adjustment. NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that the Town Council of the Town of Artesian hereby authorizes the following additional income and expense that is tied to: General Checking ($20,000); General $7,000; Finance Officer $650; Highway/Streets $11,350; Sanitation $11,000; Parks ($5,000); Sewer ($5,000). Motion carried. Danek, yes; Salathe, yes; King, yes. Motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on November 21, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $28.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.