Artesian Town Board proceedings

December 10, 2024

By:
Published December 20, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on December 10, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council member Candi Danek called the meeting to order with Council member Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt and Kaleigh Zoss.

Public Participation – N/A.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of November 12, 2024, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.  

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,366.88

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $977.89

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $58.18

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $216.10

King, Travis, Payroll $166.23

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,646.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $25.03

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Materials $106.83

ABC Rentals, Materials $286.40

MC Electric, Services $153.25

Dawson Construction Inc., Supplies $5,915.20

Bob Schmit, Machinery $300.00

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Discussion was held on lagoons. Discussion was held on code enforcement.   

New Business: 

Discussion was held on renting a stage. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to let the one year CD roll over; motion carried. 

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Candi Danek

Council Member

Published once on December 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $20.20 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 1, 2024 December 2, 2024 December 3, 2024 December 4, 2024 December 5, 2024 December 6, 2024 December 7, 2024
    December 8, 2024 December 9, 2024 December 10, 2024 December 11, 2024 December 12, 2024 December 13, 2024 December 14, 2024
    December 15, 2024 December 16, 2024 December 17, 2024 December 18, 2024 December 19, 2024 December 20, 2024 December 21, 2024
    December 22, 2024 December 23, 2024 December 24, 2024 December 25, 2024 December 26, 2024 December 27, 2024 December 28, 2024
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 