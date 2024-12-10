By: admin

Published December 20, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on December 10, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council member Candi Danek called the meeting to order with Council member Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt and Kaleigh Zoss.

Public Participation – N/A.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of November 12, 2024, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,366.88

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $977.89

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $58.18

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $216.10

King, Travis, Payroll $166.23

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,646.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $25.03

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Materials $106.83

ABC Rentals, Materials $286.40

MC Electric, Services $153.25

Dawson Construction Inc., Supplies $5,915.20

Bob Schmit, Machinery $300.00

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Discussion was held on lagoons. Discussion was held on code enforcement.

New Business:

Discussion was held on renting a stage. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to let the one year CD roll over; motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Candi Danek

Council Member

Published once on December 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $20.20 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.