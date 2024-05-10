By: admin

Published May 10, 2024, in School

The Nedved Media Group that owns the Q107 radio station in Mitchell announced their Elite Eight Academic Award winners last week. Woonsocket senior Jaycee Baruth was among the eight girls recognized, and Bryce Larson, a junior at Sanborn Central was on the list of boys receiving the award.

The award began in 2018 to recognize outstanding students in the radio station’s listening area. Nomination forms are sent to 25 area schools. Eligible candidates must be a junior or senior in high school, have a 3.5 grade point average or higher and be involved in school and community activities.

It is great to have local students be recognized for their hard work outside the school districts, and these kinds of awards are beneficial in providing incentives for students to do their best in all aspects of their student life while in school. Congratulations on a job well done and representing Sanborn County so wonderfully.

