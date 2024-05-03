By: admin

Published May 3, 2024, in Sports

On April 22, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high track team traveled to Alexandria to compete at the Hanson Eager Beaver meet.

The SCW seventh-grade girls who placed sixth or better individually included Shiloh Terkildsen, fourth in 100M dash with 15.0 seconds, fourth in 200M dash with 32.7 seconds; Sawyer Larson, third in 100M hurdles with 20.0 seconds; Kaidence Fridley, fourth in 400M dash with 1:12.0; Cheyann Larson, fifth in 200M dash with 32.8 seconds; Carly Edwards, fourth in disc with 54 ft. 2 in.; and Brooklyn Larson, fourth in long jump with 12 ft. 1 in.

For the seventh-grade boys, Gavin Scofield earned fourth in 200M dash with 31 seconds, and Mathias Lindgren received sixth in 100M dash with 22.9 seconds, sixth in disc with 59 ft. 11 in. and sixth in shotput with 21 ft. 7.25 in.

The eighth-grade Blackhawk girls who placed sixth or better in individual events included Jayda Hohn, third in 100M dash with 14.4 seconds and second in 800M run with 3:01.8; Ellie Hofer, third in 800M run with 3:05.1; Kenzie Uecker, fourth in disc with 61 ft. 0 in. and fourth in shotput with 28 ft. 11 in.; and Kaylee Viktora, fifth in shotput with 27 ft. 10 in.

For the eighth-grade boys, Teagan Eggleston got fifth place in the 400M dash with 1:01.0.

The seventh-grade girls team of C. Larson, Ramsey Fouberg, Fridley and B. Larson came in fourth in the 400M Relay with a time of 1:04.3.

The eighth-grade girls 800M relay team of Hohn, B. Larson, Fouberg and K. Fridley placed second with 2:09.9. The eighth-grade girls medley relay team of Hofer, Fouberg, B. Larson and S. Larson came in second with 2:16.7.

The eighth-grade boys 800M relay team of Scofield, Ledoux Bracha, Westen White and Eggleston finished fourth place with 2:00.5. The eighth-grade boys medley relay team of Scofield, Bracha, White and Eggleston won third with 2:01.0.

The final junior high track meet of the season was the 281 Conference meet that took place on Wednesday, May 1, after being rescheduled due to weather.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!