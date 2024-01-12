By: admin

Published January 12, 2024

The SCW Blackhawks basketball teams had their first games for 2024 against the Bridgewater-Emery (B-E) Huskies in a doubleheader played in Emery on Tuesday, Jan. 2. They started the night with a C game for both the boys and the girls, with both teams bringing home a win. The C-team girls won 25-20.

The JV girls were up next, and the SCW young ladies continued their winning streak with a 39-21 win over the B-E Huskies. .

The JV boys were also successful with their game on Tuesday dominating the JV Huskies 34-22.

The varsity girls made it a clean sweep for the Lady Blackhawks winning their game against the Huskies 53-23.

The SCW varsity boys worked hard to the very end, once again, but couldn’t pull out the win and suffered a tough 49-52 loss to B-E.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Blackhawks hosted the Howard Tigers in Forestburg for their second doubleheader of the week. The JV girls started the competition with a close score of 17-22 for their first loss of the season.

The JV boys continued down the winning trail with a 23-22 win over the JV Tigers.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks varsity squad lost a tough battle with a final score of 51-55 against a very good Howard Tigers team.

The final game of the night found the varsity Blackhawks up against an experienced Howard team. After a second quarter where SCW was outscored 5-26, the Blackhawks could not get themselves out of that hole in the second half and ended with a 40-68 loss to the Tigers.

The varsity ladies started this week with a 5-2 record, and the boys fall to 3-4 for the season thus far. Both teams traveled to Kimball for a doubleheader against the KWL WiLdKats on Tuesday, Jan. 9, followed by the 281 Tournaments starting with the girls on Friday, Jan. 12 and the boys on Saturday, Jan. 13. Please see full tournament schedules on page 3 of this issue.

