Blackhawks play well in Huron Classics

By:
Published January 5, 2024, in Sports

On Friday, Dec. 29, the Lady Blackhawks played against the DeSmet Bulldogs in the Huron Classic. They worked hard and came from behind to win 48-45 in a close matchup against a solid DeSmet team.

The SCW Blackhawk boys competed in their Huron Classic on Saturday, Dec. 30 against the boys from Lower Brule.  It was a close, fast-paced game for the whole 32 minutes of playing time, but the Blackhawks just couldn’t get their last-minute shots to fall, and the game ended in Lower Brule’s favor 49-55.

The Lady Blackhawks improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Blackhawk boys fall to 3-2 with both losses in single-digit deficits. They started back after the Christmas Break with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies and their first home game in the new year on Thursday, Jan. 4 against Howard in Forestburg. They then play Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Kimball.

…See individual stats and pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 January 2, 2024 January 3, 2024 January 4, 2024 January 5, 2024 January 6, 2024
    January 7, 2024 January 8, 2024 January 9, 2024 January 10, 2024 January 11, 2024 January 12, 2024 January 13, 2024
    January 14, 2024 January 15, 2024 January 16, 2024 January 17, 2024 January 18, 2024 January 19, 2024 January 20, 2024
    January 21, 2024 January 22, 2024 January 23, 2024 January 24, 2024 January 25, 2024 January 26, 2024 January 27, 2024
    January 28, 2024 January 29, 2024 January 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 February 1, 2024 February 2, 2024 February 3, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 