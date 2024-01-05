On Friday, Dec. 29, the Lady Blackhawks played against the DeSmet Bulldogs in the Huron Classic. They worked hard and came from behind to win 48-45 in a close matchup against a solid DeSmet team.
The SCW Blackhawk boys competed in their Huron Classic on Saturday, Dec. 30 against the boys from Lower Brule. It was a close, fast-paced game for the whole 32 minutes of playing time, but the Blackhawks just couldn’t get their last-minute shots to fall, and the game ended in Lower Brule’s favor 49-55.
The Lady Blackhawks improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Blackhawk boys fall to 3-2 with both losses in single-digit deficits. They started back after the Christmas Break with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies and their first home game in the new year on Thursday, Jan. 4 against Howard in Forestburg. They then play Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Kimball.
…See individual stats and pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
