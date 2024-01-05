By: admin

Published January 5, 2024, in Sports

On Friday, Dec. 29, the Lady Blackhawks played against the DeSmet Bulldogs in the Huron Classic. They worked hard and came from behind to win 48-45 in a close matchup against a solid DeSmet team.

The SCW Blackhawk boys competed in their Huron Classic on Saturday, Dec. 30 against the boys from Lower Brule. It was a close, fast-paced game for the whole 32 minutes of playing time, but the Blackhawks just couldn’t get their last-minute shots to fall, and the game ended in Lower Brule’s favor 49-55.

The Lady Blackhawks improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Blackhawk boys fall to 3-2 with both losses in single-digit deficits. They started back after the Christmas Break with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies and their first home game in the new year on Thursday, Jan. 4 against Howard in Forestburg. They then play Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Kimball.

