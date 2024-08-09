By: admin

Published August 9, 2024

Bonnie Peterson, 91, of Mitchell, passed away on July 25, 2024, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. She lived in her own home, until a recent fall.

As per Bonnie’s wishes, she was cremated, and the only service will be a private graveside service, at a later date, to be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Artesian, where she will be buried next to her husband, Clair. Cards may be sent to Gayla Piroutek, 20308 Milesville Rd, Milesville, SD 57553.

Bonnie Bethel (Boden) Peterson was born on her family’s farm west of Harrison, in Douglas County on Monday, June 5, 1933. She was the fourth child of Kathryn (Murphy) and Joe Boden. Bonnie was raised in the Dirty Thirties and became very thrifty and handy with tools, building shelves and toys out of peach boxes and scraps of lumber.

In 1938, the family moved to a farm three miles south of Beresford, where Bonnie’s mother, Kathryn, homeschooled Bonnie in the first grade. Bonnie went to second grade at Gothland rural school, then third through 12th in Beresford. After graduating from high school in 1951, Bonnie attended General Beadle Teachers’ College at Madison, earning a certificate that qualified her to teach in a rural school. She lived with her parents that next year and taught at Rainy Vale School three miles away.

On July 16, 1953, Bonnie married Clair Peterson. They farmed south of Fedora for 45 years. While living on the farm, Bonnie kept teaching, spending two years at Woodworth #3, five one-month sessions of kindergarten in Fedora, a three-month session of kindergarten at Farmer, 14 years as a tutor and teacher’s aide for Hanson School, and 14 years as a teacher’s aide at Artesian School. She also worked as a substitute teacher, on election boards and collecting for the ag census. Her part-time jobs included working at Wrap-It in Howard and at the Armour Egg Plant in Mitchell.

After moving to Mitchell in 1996, Bonnie worked in the bakery at County Fair Foods for seven years, Firesteel and Brady Nursing Homes for five years, and for eight years at Goodwill. She retired on Jan. 9, 2010, to enjoy time reading and sewing.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Gayla (Dan) Piroutek of Milesville, Glenda Davenport of Adair, Okla., Paul (Jeannie) Peterson of Blackwell, Okla., Lyle Peterson of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Pennie (Jon) Tesch of Sioux City, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; all her in-laws; her husband, Clair; one son, Guy; and son-in-law, Steve Davenport.