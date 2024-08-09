Bonnie Peterson

Mitchell

By:
Published August 9, 2024, in Obituaries

Bonnie Peterson, 91, of Mitchell, passed away on July 25, 2024, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. She lived in her own home, until a recent fall.

As per Bonnie’s wishes, she was cremated, and the only service will be a private graveside service, at a later date, to be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Artesian, where she will be buried next to her husband, Clair. Cards may be sent to Gayla Piroutek, 20308 Milesville Rd, Milesville, SD 57553.

Bonnie Bethel (Boden) Peterson was born on her family’s farm west of Harrison, in Douglas County on Monday, June 5, 1933. She was the fourth child of Kathryn (Murphy) and Joe Boden. Bonnie was raised in the Dirty Thirties and became very thrifty and handy with tools, building shelves and toys out of peach boxes and scraps of lumber.

In 1938, the family moved to a farm three miles south of Beresford, where Bonnie’s mother, Kathryn, homeschooled Bonnie in the first grade. Bonnie went to second grade at Gothland rural school, then third through 12th in Beresford. After graduating from high school in 1951, Bonnie attended General Beadle Teachers’ College at Madison, earning a certificate that qualified her to teach in a rural school. She lived with her parents that next year and taught at Rainy Vale School three miles away.

On July 16, 1953, Bonnie married Clair Peterson. They farmed south of Fedora for 45 years. While living on the farm, Bonnie kept teaching, spending two years at Woodworth #3, five one-month sessions of kindergarten in Fedora, a three-month session of kindergarten at Farmer, 14 years as a tutor and teacher’s aide for Hanson School, and 14 years as a teacher’s aide at Artesian School. She also worked as a substitute teacher, on election boards and collecting for the ag census. Her part-time jobs included working at Wrap-It in Howard and at the Armour Egg Plant in Mitchell.

After moving to Mitchell in 1996, Bonnie worked in the bakery at County Fair Foods for seven years, Firesteel and Brady Nursing Homes for five years, and for eight years at Goodwill. She retired on Jan. 9, 2010, to enjoy time reading and sewing.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Gayla (Dan) Piroutek of Milesville, Glenda Davenport of Adair, Okla., Paul (Jeannie) Peterson of Blackwell, Okla., Lyle Peterson of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Pennie (Jon) Tesch of Sioux City, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings; all her in-laws; her husband, Clair; one son, Guy; and son-in-law, Steve Davenport.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024
    August 4, 2024 August 5, 2024 August 6, 2024 August 7, 2024 August 8, 2024 August 9, 2024 August 10, 2024
    August 11, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 August 14, 2024 August 15, 2024 August 16, 2024 August 17, 2024
    August 18, 2024 August 19, 2024 August 20, 2024 August 21, 2024 August 22, 2024 August 23, 2024 August 24, 2024
    August 25, 2024 August 26, 2024 August 27, 2024 August 28, 2024 August 29, 2024 August 30, 2024 August 31, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 