By: admin

Published August 20, 2024, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

Members of PFC Gunnar Becker’s family were given the honor of unveiling the sign that now stands at the bridge crossing the James River on Hwy 34.

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, PFC Gunnar Becker was honored and memorialized for giving his life for his country during his service in the United States Army while stationed in Iraq. A huge crowd gathered in the 4-H Building in Forestburg to pay tribute to Becker and to witness the unveiling of the sign that will now stand at the bridge crossing the James River on South Dakota Highway 34 just east of Forestburg.

PFC Gunnar Becker was the son of Debey and Doug Senska of Forestburg. He graduated from Artesian-Letcher High School in 2003 and joined the Army in the fall of 2003. He was deployed to Iraq in February of 2004 and was killed on Jan. 13, 2005, while serving there.

…Read more about and see pictures of the event in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!