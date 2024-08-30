Central Regional Dog Championship held

By:
Published August 30, 2024, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Mercedes jones, left, and Alexis Fridley are pictured with their friends who helped them earn all of the awards pictured at the State level dog show.

All summer long, 4-Hers and their dogs have been meeting for dog practice at the 4-H grounds in Forestburg.  Under the guidance of the dog project leader, Christy Zoss, everyone learned the different skills needed for agility, obedience, rally and showmanship. Participants were able to showcase their talents for the first time at the Achievement Day Dog Show. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 17, many of those 4-Hers took on the challenge of competing on the state level at the Central Regional Dog Championship in Mitchell. Sanborn County’s 4-Hers did incredibly!

…See the results in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

