All summer long, 4-Hers and their dogs have been meeting for dog practice at the 4-H grounds in Forestburg. Under the guidance of the dog project leader, Christy Zoss, everyone learned the different skills needed for agility, obedience, rally and showmanship. Participants were able to showcase their talents for the first time at the Achievement Day Dog Show. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 17, many of those 4-Hers took on the challenge of competing on the state level at the Central Regional Dog Championship in Mitchell. Sanborn County’s 4-Hers did incredibly!
