Published September 13, 2024, in Obituaries

Darold H. Couch, 99, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Sanford Hospice in Fargo, N.D., after a short illness.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial followed at Hope Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, Sept. 6, also at the church.

Darold was born on Jan. 18, 1925, in Royal, Neb., to Johnny and Lily (Frahm) Couch. Darold was the second of three children. He was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran church in Orchard, Neb. He graduated from high school in the spring of 1942 from Royal, Neb. Darold enrolled and attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., in the fall of 1942.

On Nov. 27, 1942, at the age of 17 years and 10 months, Darold enlisted in the army just two days after his older brother Lawrence. Darold and his brother entered the service and attended basic training together. During his years in the military, Darold was in the eastern theater of operations until Germany surrendered. He then returned home and was sent to the pacific theater until the war ended.

After returning home from the war, Darold met Lela Rothchild, and they were married in Orchard, Neb., on Aug. 25, 1946. To this union, five children were born. In 1954, the family moved from Bartlett, Neb., to Woonsocket, and then to Wessington Springs, where he continued to farm and ranch.

Due to health reasons in 1973, Darold, his wife, and their two youngest children relocated to Mesa, Ariz. This is where Darold resided until just recently. While in Arizona, Darold worked as a finish carpenter for Farnsworth Construction until his retirement in 1990.

Darold enjoyed restoring tractors, ranching, hunting raccoons and pheasants, traveling, camping and fishing, playing cards, and dancing. His passion was playing and watching baseball. He was a lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion in Wessington Springs.

Darold is survived by his sister, Eunice Blair of Omaha, Neb.; four children, Leta Sheehy of Arizona, D.D. (Patti) Couch of Custer, Rick (Loretta) Couch of Lake City, and Rolland Couch (Maryann Cahill) of Connecticut; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Couch of Old Hickory, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Darold was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rory Couch; brother, Lawrence (Maxine) Couch; and brother-in-law, Ben Blair.