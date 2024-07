By: admin

Published July 19, 2024, in Obituaries

David Hohn, 69, of Mitchell, died Friday, July 12, 2024, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. Visitation was held Wednesday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.