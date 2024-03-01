Debra Hines

Mitchell

By:
Published March 1, 2024, in Obituaries

Debra Hines, 68, of Mitchell, died on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at her home under hospice care. 

Funeral services were on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Assembly of God Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Debra “Deb” Hines was born Nov. 14, 1955, to LeNor and Arlene (Einck) Dammann in Heidelberg, Germany. She attended kindergarten through high school in Wessington Springs and graduated from Wessington Springs High School. Deb worked as a CNA at nursing homes and a cook at elementary schools in Mitchell.

Deb was united in marriage to Ernest Hines on Jan. 12, 1974, in Wessington Springs.

Deb had a huge heart full of love, beautiful inside and out. She was blessed to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary to her husband, Ernie, on Jan. 12, of this year.

Deb loved to decorate inside and outside for every holiday. She enjoyed being with family. She was involved with the Assembly of God church for many years.

Deb is survived by her husband, Ernest; mother, Arlene; sons, Chad of Mitchell, Chance of Mankato, Minn., and Justin of Mitchell; daughter, Chandi Dreyer of Mitchell; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Stan Dammann of Mitchell, Steve Dammann of Woonsocket, and Sheri Gubbins of Littleton, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her father, LeNor, and brother, Chuck Dammann.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 25, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024
    March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 March 9, 2024
    March 10, 2024 March 11, 2024 March 12, 2024 March 13, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 15, 2024 March 16, 2024
    March 17, 2024 March 18, 2024 March 19, 2024 March 20, 2024 March 21, 2024 March 22, 2024 March 23, 2024
    March 24, 2024 March 25, 2024 March 26, 2024 March 27, 2024 March 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 March 30, 2024
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 