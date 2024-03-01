By: admin

Published March 1, 2024, in Obituaries

Debra Hines, 68, of Mitchell, died on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at her home under hospice care.

Funeral services were on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Assembly of God Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Debra “Deb” Hines was born Nov. 14, 1955, to LeNor and Arlene (Einck) Dammann in Heidelberg, Germany. She attended kindergarten through high school in Wessington Springs and graduated from Wessington Springs High School. Deb worked as a CNA at nursing homes and a cook at elementary schools in Mitchell.

Deb was united in marriage to Ernest Hines on Jan. 12, 1974, in Wessington Springs.

Deb had a huge heart full of love, beautiful inside and out. She was blessed to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary to her husband, Ernie, on Jan. 12, of this year.

Deb loved to decorate inside and outside for every holiday. She enjoyed being with family. She was involved with the Assembly of God church for many years.

Deb is survived by her husband, Ernest; mother, Arlene; sons, Chad of Mitchell, Chance of Mankato, Minn., and Justin of Mitchell; daughter, Chandi Dreyer of Mitchell; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Stan Dammann of Mitchell, Steve Dammann of Woonsocket, and Sheri Gubbins of Littleton, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her father, LeNor, and brother, Chuck Dammann.