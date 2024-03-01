By: admin

Published March 1, 2024, in Obituaries

Eileen Kaye Wilson, 79, of Wessington Springs, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 24, at Basham Funeral Services in Wessington Springs. Burial followed at the Salem Cemetery, rural Wessington Springs. Visitation was one hour prior to services.

She was born in South Dakota on Oct. 1, 1944, to Fred and Anna Marie (Buskohl) Brass.

As a devoted stay-at-home mom, Eileen poured her heart and soul into nurturing her seven daughters, Rayna Beyler, Tonya Jost, Alicia Miller, JoAnna Wilson, Ingrid Colona, Hilda Wilson, and Mary Kogel. Her boundless love and selflessness created a warm and loving home where her family flourished. Eileen’s legacy lives on through the strong, compassionate, and independent women her daughters have become.

Eileen is survived by six of her daughters, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmom, Lola Brass; sister, Betty Trupe; daughter, Alicia Miller; and husband, Ronald Wilson.