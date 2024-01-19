By: admin

Published January 19, 2024, in Obituaries

Elma E. “Toby” Nurnberg, 75, of Forestburg, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at the Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held, Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Forestburg Lutheran Church. Burial followed at Silver Creek Cemetery, rural Forestburg. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 12, also at the church.

Elma Eileen Hunter was born on Nov. 20, 1948, in Mitchell, to Royce and Myrna (Adams) Hunter. She grew up in Forestburg, where she attended school and graduated from Forestburg High School in 1967. On July 2, 1967, Elma married Doug Nurnberg at the Forestburg Lutheran Church. To this union, four boys were born.

Elma worked many years at Van Dyke’s Taxidermy in Woonsocket, where she was a graphic artist in charge of the annual catalog layout. Following her time there, Elma and Doug started their own business, D&E Enterprises in Forestburg. The business consisted of creating custom vinyl zipper bags for businesses across the region. The couple operated the business together until they retired, at which time the business closed.

Elma and Doug were members of a band called the “Sidewinders,” where she loved to sing. She spent countless miles on the road with him while he was selling and delivering vinyl bags to customers. Elma enjoyed spending time with Doug and was proud of “their boys.”

She was a member of the Forestburg Lutheran Church, where she was in the church choir. Elma loved wildlife and animals. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs. She was a soft-spoken woman who seldom had a bad thing to say about anyone.

Elma is survived by her sons, Russ (Kathy) Nurnberg of Watertown, Clint (Jeniffer) Nurnberg of Mitchell, and Scott Nurnberg of Forestburg; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Murial (Cliff) Nitschke of Jamestown, N.D., Dwight (Christine) Hunter of Forestburg, Sandi (Kevin) Bradwisch of White Lake, Ed (Margarita) Hunter of Monterey, Calif., and Becky Zoss of Forestburg; one sister-in-law, Peggy Hunter of Dardanelle, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doug; son, Jason; grandson, Blake; three siblings, Donna Swearingen, Bob Hunter, and Bill Hunter; one sister-in-law, Judy Hunter; and one brother-in-law, Wilbur Swearingen.