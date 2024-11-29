By: admin

Published November 29, 2024, in School

Last week was American Education Week across the nation, and the Woonsocket School had a couple of events to help celebrate. Tuesday, Nov. 19 was designated as Family Day, so the school administration served donuts that morning to the students and a guest of their choice before school started. The donuts were sponsored by the Woonsocket Elementary Parents Club.

Tuesday evening, the elementary staff organized a Family Fun Night that used a “Glow” theme. Each room had activities in the dark with a black light. The teachers all wore neon, so they glowed in the light, and they used things in their activities that also glowed. Some of the activities were “Scattergories,” where parents and students had to come up with words starting with the same letter for a category, using neon colored paper and highlighters to write so it all glowed; “Saving Sam,” which was a teamwork and problem solving exercise based on a story about saving a gummy worm from under a cup and into a gummy lifesaver only using paperclips; “High Frequency Word Swat,” where students received a neon fly swatter and played a racing game to be the first to slap the stated word; and “Planet Scavenger Hunt” that asked students to find the planets and then throw a ball at a planet target game to add up their points, etc.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen had this to say about the evening, “We just wanted the activities to be something that could work with the black lights. We didn’t want it to be typical “schoolwork” but also wanted it to be somewhat of a learning experience in addition to also requiring help and teamwork with their family members.”

All family members were invited to enjoy a free hot ham and cheese meal sponsored by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, Ellwein’s, Agtegra, and White’s Stack Moving. A few Woonsocket National Honor Society students helped serve the meal.

Before leaving for the night, each student who attended received an abc, hundreds chart or multiplication pop it, depending on their skill level, a pop it game, a deck of cards, set of dominoes, dice and resources with math game ideas for all those free items.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!