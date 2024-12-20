Gary Moody

Letcher

By:
Published December 20, 2024, in Obituaries

Gary Russell Moody, 68, passed away at his home in Letcher, after a sudden brief battle with lung disease. 

A small family celebration of life will be held in Oregon at a later date.

Gary was the fourth son and a Christmas Eve baby, born in Portland, Ore., to William and Genevieve Moody. Gary attended more than one elementary school in Oregon but finalized his education at Sandy High School in Sandy, Ore. 

Gary worked as a mechanical insulator. For close to 30 years, he worked for the Local 36 and was well-known and respected for his work.  He retired in 2017 and moved from Oregon with his wife, Diane Jensen Moody, to her home state of South Dakota.

Gary was a family man and loved the holidays. He loved doing sports and was a coach for his children’s softball teams.  He also loved music and took dance classes. His children and grandchildren also remember how he loved adventures. Many of Gary’s “hobbies” were actually work.  He always kept his property well-mowed and taken care of. His carpentry skills were unmatched, and his creativity was amazing. Gary’s other hobbies were watching sports and politics, listening to music, and reading his newspaper.

Gary is survived by his wife, Diane; his stepdaughter, Katy; his two children, Carrie and Gare, and their mother, Trudee Lascala; two grandchildren; brothers, Randy (Teri) Moody and Larry; and many in-laws and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charlie Moody.

