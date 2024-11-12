Grateful county students honor our veterans

By:
Published November 12, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

Members of Woonsocket’s American Legion carry the flags as the Color Guard for the Veterans Day program at Woonsocket School on Monday. From left to right are: Joel Rassel, Steve Tornow, Duane Peterson and Agapito Aviles.

On Monday, Nov. 11, Sanborn County’s schools held their Veterans Day programs to thank and honor veterans in the community. Both programs were well-received by the veterans and community members in the audiences. 

Sanborn Central’s Student Council put together an amazing program held Monday morning. David Steele, a social sciences teacher and advisor for the student council, opened the ceremony with a welcome, followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by Jennifer Karlen, band instructor. 

Woonsocket School held their annual Veterans Day program in the afternoon. The gym was festively decorated with student art in red, white and blue. The program began with the presentation of the colors by the Woonsocket American Legion Post 29. The crowd was welcomed by the sixth-grade class who organize the program each year. The Woonsocket High School band, led by director Jennifer Karlen, played “The National Anthem.”

Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools’ Veterans Day programs were full of wonderful addresses, music and demonstrations to show all the veterans the gratitude they deserve.

…Read more about and see more pictures of the programs in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

