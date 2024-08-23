By: admin

Published August 23, 2024, in Sports

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the South Dakota VFW Teeners had their 16U All-Star game in Humboldt. The Letcher Hawks had two players invited to play, Parker Ettswold and Bryce Larson. Payton Uecker also received honorable mention status. The nominations for players to be chosen for the All-Star game are provided by the other teams the Hawks played during the season. The Hawks’ coaching staff are only allowed to nominate one player from their own team. The teams in the All-Star game were coached for the game by the coaches from Dakota State University’s baseball program in Madison.

