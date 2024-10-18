HELEN BUTTON

Mitchell

By:
Published October 18, 2024, in Obituaries

Helen Button, 95, of Mitchell, died Monday, Oct. 7, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. 

Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.

Helen Jean Button was born May 6, 1929, to George and Hazel (Bates) Tilbury in Beaver Hills, Minn. She traveled with her family across Minnesota and South Dakota, graduating from high school in Carthage.

Helen married Louie Button, and together, they had four children.

Helen worked at Eunice Café in Artesian and was also a Kindergarten bus driver. In 1969, she moved to Mitchell, where she worked at Dick’s Café, Modern Cleaners, Longhorn Bar, and Cubby’s.

Helen was a member of the Moose Lodge. 

Helen is survived by her son, Lyle (Jerilyn) Button of Beaumont, Texas; daughter, Linda (Randy) Doescher of Phoenix, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Carol McKillop of Gillette, Wyo.; many nieces and nephews; special niece, Mary Ackman; and a dear friend, Deb Lunder. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, and seven siblings.

