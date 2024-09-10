Homecoming Royalty announced

By:
Published September 10, 2024, in Headline News, School

In light of some unique circumstances with no female member of the senior class at Sanborn Central, the “powers that be” had to come up with a little different approach to naming Homecoming Royalty at their school this year. So, they decided to have a Mr. Blackhawk contest. There was a student-body vote, a swimsuit competition, and a watermelon eating contest, all to earn points toward a top winner, and Bryce Larson was crowned their Mr. Blackhawk to represent their school this week.

With 26 students in Woonsocket’s senior class, this year’s coronation in Woonsocket was filled with introductions, pep band, cheers and an outstanding junior skit, all leading up to the announcement of this year’s Knight and Princess. The two honored with the titles for this year’s Homecoming festivities are Knight Rylan Grassel and Princess Makenzie Schley.

…See pictures of the royalty in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 5, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024
    September 8, 2024 September 9, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024
    September 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 19, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024
    September 22, 2024 September 23, 2024 September 24, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 26, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 