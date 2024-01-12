By: admin

Published January 12, 2024, in Obituaries

Jerome “Jerry” Leo Miller, 71, of Woonsocket, passed away on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at home, ending his battle with cancer.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Basham Funeral Service in Woonsocket. Funeral services will be held at the Woonsocket Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.

Jerry was the only child of Larry and Anna (Steichen) Miller. He was born on April 8, 1952. He graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1970 and attended Dakota State College in Madison from 1970-1972, studying Industrial Arts Education. He decided to enlist in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1972 and was trained as a heavy equipment operator. After his military training, he worked for Weelborg Construction, the City of Woonsocket, the Sanborn County Highway Department and farmed. On Sept. 1, 1973, Jerry married Valerie Ann Kogel in Woonsocket, and they were blessed with two children. In 1978, they purchased a farm east of Woonsocket where they have lived since. After 30 years working with the County, Jerry retired in 2007 and farmed fulltime.

Jerry was a loyal patron of Don’s Silver Dollar and Skeeters. The staff were considered friends, and he played in a pool league for several years. Jerry enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and attending sporting activities watching his kids and grandkids. After retirement, their summer home “The Perch” in Gettysburg became his second love, and he spent nearly every weekend fishing and socializing in the summer.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Val of Woonsocket; children, Melinda Fedeler (Jeremey) of Madison and Rocky (Jackie) of Brandon; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Gordon and Mary Kogel; cousins, Richard Miller and Dean Miller; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.