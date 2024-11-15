Lady Blackhawks’ season comes to an end

By:
Published November 15, 2024, in Sports

On Monday, Nov. 4, the SCW Lady Blackhawks played their first round of the Region 3B Tournament in Forestburg against the Flandreau Indian School Lady Indians. The game was an easy one for the Lady Blackhawks, as they won in three sets with scores of 25-3, 25-4 and 25-7. 

Their next round of the tournament was played in Colman, where the Lady Blackhawks took on the host team, the Colman-Egan Hawks. The SCW ladies fought hard and made some good plays, but they just couldn’t get past the Hawks and ended their season in a three-set loss with scores of 25-16, 26-17 and 25-16. 

The Lady Blackhawks finished the year with an 18-11 record. Looking back at the season, Coach Olsen had this to say, “This season was a great journey, highlighted by our 18 match wins. The team’s dedication, hard work, and togetherness made each victory memorable and showed just how much they have grown together. From practices to matches, every player contributed to our success, both on and off the court. I’m proud of what all the girls accomplished and look forward to building on this foundation in the future.”

…See stats and pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024
    November 3, 2024 November 4, 2024 November 5, 2024 November 6, 2024 November 7, 2024 November 8, 2024 November 9, 2024
    November 10, 2024 November 11, 2024 November 12, 2024 November 13, 2024 November 14, 2024 November 15, 2024 November 16, 2024
    November 17, 2024 November 18, 2024 November 19, 2024 November 20, 2024 November 21, 2024 November 22, 2024 November 23, 2024
    November 24, 2024 November 25, 2024 November 26, 2024 November 27, 2024 November 28, 2024 November 29, 2024 November 30, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 