Published November 15, 2024, in Sports

On Monday, Nov. 4, the SCW Lady Blackhawks played their first round of the Region 3B Tournament in Forestburg against the Flandreau Indian School Lady Indians. The game was an easy one for the Lady Blackhawks, as they won in three sets with scores of 25-3, 25-4 and 25-7.

Their next round of the tournament was played in Colman, where the Lady Blackhawks took on the host team, the Colman-Egan Hawks. The SCW ladies fought hard and made some good plays, but they just couldn’t get past the Hawks and ended their season in a three-set loss with scores of 25-16, 26-17 and 25-16.

The Lady Blackhawks finished the year with an 18-11 record. Looking back at the season, Coach Olsen had this to say, “This season was a great journey, highlighted by our 18 match wins. The team’s dedication, hard work, and togetherness made each victory memorable and showed just how much they have grown together. From practices to matches, every player contributed to our success, both on and off the court. I’m proud of what all the girls accomplished and look forward to building on this foundation in the future.”

