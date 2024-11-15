By: admin

Published November 15, 2024, in Area News, Letcher

Letcher American Legion Auxiliary hosted a potluck supper Sunday at the community center. A nice crowd was there to enjoy all the good food. After supper, Auxiliary President Sandi Ruml read a story from this month’s South Dakota Magazine about three South Dakota soldiers that met in Vietnam. One was the medivac helicopter pilot John O’Connel, who lived in Letcher for many years and started a crop dusting business. If you have that magazine, it’s a great story. Then, Westen White read an essay he wrote for Voice of Democracy. Kathy Northrup read a poem. A nice time visiting was had after. May God bless all those veterans who served, but let’s not forget the South Dakota Air Guard who deployed to the middle east and are in the hot spots of wars now. Keep them and their families in your prayers.

