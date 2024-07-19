By: admin

Published July 19, 2024, in Sports

The Letcher 14U Hawks had two games last week. They started on Monday, July 8, with a doubleheader in Canova. Although the 14U Hawks opened the scoring in the first inning with a wild pitch helping them score one run, they couldn’t keep up and ended the game with a 2-13 loss against the younger Canova Gang.

Rylan Eggleston began the game on the mound for Letcher. The starting pitcher surrendered three hits and 10 runs (four earned) over two and one-third innings, striking out four and walking four.

Offensively, Mathias Lindgren led the Hawks 14U boys with one run batted in, and Will Simonds had two hits in two at bats.

The 14U Hawks had their second game of the week at home against Parkston. The Parkston Teeners started the scoring in the second inning when an error scored two runs, and they never let up, beating the Letcher 14U Hawks, 9-2.

Tyson Kokesh stepped on the hill first for the Hawks. He gave up three hits and four runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out six and walking five.

On offense, Westen White paced the younger Letcher boys with two walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, piling up eight walks for the game. Eli White stole two bases out of the six stolen by the whole team.

The Letcher 16U Hawks just had one game last week in the doubleheader held with Canova on Monday. The 16U Hawks snatched the lead late in their game and ended the night with a 6-4 victory over the 16U Canova Gang.

The Canova boys were the first to get on the board in the first inning, but the Hawks took the lead in the top of the fifth inning after Jaden Digman singled, and Oscar Anderson stole home, each scoring one run. The Letcher Hawks committed an error in the bottom of the fifth, which allowed the Canova 16U Gang to tie things up at two.

In the top of the seventh, Letcher broke up the tie when Digman singled, scoring one run. Then, a single by Grant Edwards followed to extend the 16U Hawks’ lead to 4-2. However, it wasn’t over, yet, because the Canova Gang tied it up at four in the bottom of the seventh. The game stayed tied at four into extra innings, until Payton Uecker singled, scoring two runs in the twelfth inning to gain the lead back for the Hawks and eventually win the game after 12 innings of play.

Digman pitched six innings for the 16U Hawks. The reliever allowed six hits and two runs, while striking out four and walking three. Parker Ettswold started the game on the mound for Letcher, surrendering four hits and one run over four innings, striking out six and walking three.

Offensively, the Letcher 16U Hawks collected 16 hits in the game. Uecker and Bryce Larson were a force together in the lineup, as they each booked four hits while hitting back-to-back. Going four-for-six on the night, Uecker drove the middle of the lineup, leading Letcher with two runs batted in. Ettswold and Digman helped with multiple hits for the 16U Hawks.

The 14U fellas played their region tournament this week, starting on Monday, July 15. Results will be in next week’s issue. The 16U region tournament will be next week. There were no times or places listed at press time for this issue.

