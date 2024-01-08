By: admin

Published January 19, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the December 18th, 2023, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on an update from American Legal. They plan to have the ordinances finished by the beginning of January.

The ice skating rink has been set up.

New Business:

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve wages for 2024 as listed:

Mayor – $120.00;

Trustee – $100.00;

Finance Officer – $18.50;

Water Superintendent/Tester – $600.00 monthly;

Custodian – $18.50;

Meter Reader – $100.00 per month;

Lost Time – $30.00 per hour;

Mileage Reimbursement – $0.67;

Grounds/Summer Help – $12.00-$15.00 per hour DOE;

West Nile – $100.00 per person a time;

Annual Report – $700.00;

Maintenance – $600.00 monthly.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Official Newspaper and Lawyer for the Town of Letcher for 2024 as listed:

Official Newspaper – Sanborn Weekly Journal;

Lawyer for 2024 – Tim Bottum with Morgan Theeler LLP.

The Board went over dates for meetings for 2024: January 8th and 22nd, February 12th and 26th, March 4th and 18th (Equalization Meeting), April 8th and 22nd, May 6th and 20th, June 3rd and 17th, July 1st and 15th, August 5th and 19th, September 9th and 23rd, October 7th and 21st, November 4th and 18th, and December 2nd and 16th.

Discussion was held on Election information for the newspaper and circulating petitions. Election date-April 9th, 2024. Petitions may be picked up starting January 26th, 2024. Petitions are due back on February 23rd, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. Sean Gromer’s term is up for re-election. It is a three-year term.

A current listing of the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department personnel has been received. The current listing is: Curtis Adams, Sean Gromer, Aaron Roth, Chuck Amick, Cassidy Hinker, Mike Salathe, Clay Amick, Cote Hinker, Kenny Stach, Darin Amick, Ed Hoffman, Carter Star, John Blindauer, Mark Jensen, Bob Steckel, Dave Brooks, Shanna Jensen, Brett Stekl, Rod Clarambeau, Sam Kretschmar, Kurt Stekl, Andy Ettswold, Matt Meier, Lacey Swenson, Melanie Ettswold, Rich Moe, Cindy VanLaecken, Melissa Ettswold, Shawn Moody, Murray VanLaecken, Denny Fouberg, Tara Morris, Todd Welch and Jeremy White.

Discussion was held on the water increase. Meier will be sending out the letters with the water bills in January stating the new increases.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Bender’s – $1,383.86 – Lift Station Maintenance, Krohmer Plumbing – $188.00 – Maintenance/Repairs, Miedema Sanitation – $40.00 – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $1,234.95 Lift Station – $103.47, Street Lights – $597.87, Rossy Park – $23.00, Community Center/Fire Department – $265.06, Lagoon – $15.00, Baseball Park – $62.19, Water Plant – $157.35, Water Valve – $10.61 – Utilities – Electric, Planning & Development District III – $445.00 – Membership Dues 2024, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Samples, Runnings – $201.97 – Grounds Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $181.80 – Advertising Minutes, Santel Communications – $236.80 – Lift Station Phone – $46.24, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Office – Internet – $80.50, Office Phone – $29.89 – Utilities – Phone and Internet, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Postmaster – $396.00 – Stamps, Angela Larson – $550.10 – Wages – Trustee – six meetings, Angie Meier – $700.44 – Wages – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Mark Chada – $632.92 – Wages – Trustee – six meetings, Sean Gromer – $1,108.20 – Wages – Maintenance Worker/Trustee – six meetings, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Wages – Meter Reader.

The next board meeting will be held on January 22nd, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on January 18, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $52.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ23-1tb