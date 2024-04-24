By: admin

Published May 10, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the April 8th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Update on the ballfield: Chada contacted Pro-Contracting, and they will be coming up in the next week to lay cement in the dugouts. Update: Pro-Contracting has laid the cement in the dugouts. Chada contacted Tanner Cross about getting prices for posts and installing the posts as he did the backstops in Mount Vernon and Salem. The Board is waiting to hear back from Cross. Update: Cross has delivered the posts for the backstop. The Board is waiting to hear back from him on the price of setting the poles. Discussion was also held on the lights at the ballpark. Morris Electric has ordered the lights. Update: Lights will be installed once Morris Electric receives them. Update: Discussion was held on the ballpark backstop. The Board is going to have Tanner Cross install the poles, and Melissa Ettswold will be ordering the pad and net this next week. The team is also planning to have workdays coming up in the next couple of weeks as they have their first game on May 20th. Update on the ballpark: The Board is waiting on Morris Electric to install the lights, Cross has come and set the poles, hung gates, and stretched the fence. Once the pad and the net are hung, he will come back and cut off the tops of the poles and cap them. Chada and the baseball parent volunteers have been working on the backstop and the dugouts.

Discussion was held on summer help. Chada, Larson, and Gromer had interviews on Monday at the community center. After the interviews, they discussed hiring; a motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to hire Payton Uecker at $16.00 per hour for the summer help.

The Dumpster Days will start on Wednesday, April 24th, and will be picked up on Monday, April 29th. Update: Dumpsters were delivered on the 24th.

New Business:

Discussion was held on talking to Dawson Construction about bringing a couple of loads of gravel for Main Street. Meier will talk to Dawson to get a cost and when they would be able to deliver the gravel and spread it out.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance camera, USDA – $156.00 – Tower Loan, Angie Meier – $36.90 – reimbursement for postage, Davison Rural Water – $3,199.65 – Water Used, Doug’s Custom Paint and Body – $40.90 – Mower Supplies, Menard’s – $1,506.82 – Ballpark Supplies, NorthWestern Energy – $1,353.97 – Utilities – Electric: Lagoon – $17.00, Street Lights – $743.68, Lift Station – $74.47, Water Valve – $93.24, Water Plant – $188.13, Ballpark – $37.89, Rossy Park – $25.74, Community Center – $173.82, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Quill – $697.67 – Office Supplies, Runnings – $735.24 – Ballpark Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $100.96 – Advertising Minutes, Department of Revenue – $300.00 – Liquor Licenses.

The next board meeting will be held on May 6th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

