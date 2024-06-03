By: admin

Published June 28, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the May 20th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Update on the ballfield: Chada contacted Pro-Contracting and they will be coming up in the next week to lay cement in the dugouts. Update: Pro-Contracting has laid the cement in the dugouts. Chada contacted Tanner Cross about getting prices for posts and installing the posts as he did the backstops in Mount Vernon and Salem; the board is waiting to hear back from Cross. Update: Cross has delivered the posts for the backstop. The Board is waiting to hear back from him on the price of setting the poles. Discussion was also held on the lights at the ballpark. Morris Electric has ordered the lights. Update: Lights will be installed once Morris Electric receives them. Update: Discussion was held on the ballpark back stop. Tanner Cross will install the poles and Melissa Ettswold will be ordering the pad and net this next week. The Board is also planning to have work days coming up in the next couple of weeks as the first game is on May 20th. Update on the ballpark: The Board is waiting on Morris Electric to install the lights. Cross has come and set the poles, hung gates, and stretched the fence. Once the pad and the net are hung, he will come back and cut off the tops of the poles and cap them. Chada and the baseball parent volunteers have been working on the backstop and the dugouts. Update: The shop class at Sanborn Central is going to come to Letcher for two of their classes to hang the rest of the deck boarding for the backstop. Then, they are planning to hang the net on May 13th. The Board is still waiting for the delivery of the pad to be done. The week of May 13th Morris Electric is going to put up the new lights. Johnson Gravel came down to give a quote on fixing the driveway at the ballpark. They are willing to donate their time and equipment but would like to be paid for the gravel which they figure will be around $1,500.00. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve Johnson Gravel to fix the driveway. Update on the ballfield: The netting has been hung; the rock has been placed around the bleacher area. Now, the Board members are just waiting on the gravel to be put down in the driveway, the pad to come in to be hung, and the lighting to be finished. Then, it will be complete. Final update on the ballfield: The gravel has been delivered and put down on the driveway at the ballpark, the pad has been installed and the lighting has been completed in the infield. The ballpark has some lightbulbs yet to change in the outfield.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the fireworks at the ballpark for the Fourth of July after a teener baseball game. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to pay $500.00 towards fireworks for the display after the baseball game.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan Payment, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, John Deere Financial – $4,084.72 – Tractor Payment, NorthWestern Energy – Utilities Electric: $17.00 – Lagoon, Street Lights – $819.92, Water Valve – $31.49, Lift Station – $112.47, Water Plant – $113.54, Ball Park – $60.82, Community Center – $200.20, Rossy Park – $26.41, Runnings – $24.75 – Parks – Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $45.00 – Advertising, Santel Communications – $248.09 – Utilities – Phone/Internet: $125.90 – Office, $80.17 – Community Center, $42.02 – Lift Station, South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources – $60.00 – Water Dues, VanDiest Supply – $2,144.00 – West Nile Supplies, Postmaster – $272.00 – Postage, Angie Meier – $777.80 – Payroll – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Payroll – Water Sample, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Payroll – Maintenance Worker, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Payroll – Meter Reader, Payton Uecker – $498.38 – Payroll – Summer Help.

The next board meeting will be held on July 2nd, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on June 27, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $46.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.