Published July 19, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Absent was Angie Larson.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the June 3rd, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the fireworks at the ballpark for the Fourth of July after a teener baseball game. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to pay $500.00 towards fireworks for the display after the baseball game.

New Business:

Discussion was held on fixing a couple of boards at the community center. Gromer is going to look at this.

P. Grassel stopped in and was wondering if the Board could spray the mosquitoes. Gromer is planning on spraying again this week. Gromer has been spraying, but with all the extra water this year, it is hard for him to keep up.

Discussion was held on the Letcher Summer Youth, as they were asked to host the 16U Regional Baseball games. The scheduled dates are for Sunday, July 28th, and Monday, July 29th. They have a list of different things that need to be done before it is held. The Board also talked about parking, planning to put rope up so they stay off peoples’ lawns and to get people to go through the gate for admission.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan Payment, On-site – $98.39 – Surveillance, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, United States Treasury – $3,044.09 – Payroll – Quarterly Taxes, NorthWestern Energy – Utilities Electric: $17.00 – Lagoon, Street Lights – $766.98, Water Valve – $13.53, Lift Station – $125.30, Water Plant – $97.23, Ballpark – $223.53, Community Center – $320.72, Rossy Park – $27.89, Runnings – $700.87 – Parks – Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $160.98 – Advertising, Postmaster – $408.00 – Postage, Angie Meier – $539.46 – Payroll – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Payroll – Water Sample, Sean Gromer – $1,015.85 – Payroll – Maintenance Worker and Trustee Wages, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Payroll – Meter Reader, Payton Uecker – $491.00 – Payroll – Summer Help, Mark Chada – $534.10 – Payroll – Mayor Wages, Angie Larson – $369.40 – Payroll – Trustee Wages, Agtegra – $110.45 – Spray, Brooks Oil – $272.00 – Fuel, Davison Rural Water – $4,312.85 – Water Used, Dawson Construction – $2,931.26 – Gravel and Blading Streets, Menards – $144.72 – Supplies – Ballpark, Miedema Sanitation – $193.00 – Garbage Removal, Mitchell Concrete – $985.98 – Rock for the ballpark, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Quill – $715.49 – Supplies – Community Center.

The next board meeting will be held on July 15th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

