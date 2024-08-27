By: admin

Published September 6, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the August 5th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on water meters being installed. Meier talked to Conrad Plumbing, and Lance Conrad is thinking he should be finished in the middle of August.

Discussion was held with J. Olivier regarding his rentals in town.

The Ettswolds were at the meeting to discuss how the Regions Baseball Tournament turned out to be. Also, they discussed the issues that were brought up. One was a permanent pitching mound is needed, and it was discussed how they had some complaints about the outfield lighting. Ettswold said they need to install a permanent pitching mound. The quote was for $1,500.00 as the company will be in another town close by installing one there. The Letcher Community Development Foundation (LCDF) had received a grant from NorthWestern for $750.00 that they were going to donate to the town towards the updates on the field. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to have LCDF donate the check to the LSY for the pitching mound. The LSY is going to get the other $750.00 for the balance of the pitching mound. But overall, they said they had a great baseball and softball season and are planning to add a Legion team next year.

Discussion was held on the budget for 2025. Meier submitted a request for raises for the Town employees. Meier put these new figures into the 2025 budget. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the raises for the Town employees and the 2025 budget.

New Business:

Discussion was held on summer help. P. Uecker is finished with working because with his school and sports schedule, he will not have time to mow. Gromer said that Casey could finish mowing for the fall. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to have Casey finish the mowing for the fall.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Payton Uecker – $398.96 – Summer Help, United States Treasury – $227.60 – Payroll Taxes, Sign Pro – $252.76 – Sign for Ballpark, Runnings – $77.92 – Grounds – Supplies, Quality Wood Design – $298.65 – Foul Ball Poles, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Samples, NorthWestern Energy – $1,803.07 – Utilities – Electric: Street Lights – $771.01, Water Plant – $99.78, Lift Station – $157.93, Lagoon – $107.08, Rossy Park – $25.62, Community Center/Fire Hall – $373.71, Ballpark – $254.40, Water Valve – $13.54, Midwest Fire & Safety – $379.00 – Annual Inspection on Fire Extinguisher at Community Center, Fire Department, and Water House, Johnson Sand & Gravel – $1,500.00 – Gravel for ballpark driveway, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $103.47 – Mower Supplies, Davison Rural Water – $3,968.00 – Water Used, Cor-Insurance – $16,086.00 – Town Insurance – Annual, C&B Equipment – $87.55 – Repairs and Maintenance on tractor, Budde Septic Tank Cleaning – $318.60 – Portapotty, Brooks Oil – $5,180.00 – Propane, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, All Star Fireworks – $500.00 – Fireworks after baseball game.

The next board meeting will be held on September 9th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

