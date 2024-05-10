Lloyd Hendrix

Artesian

By:
Published May 10, 2024, in Obituaries

Lloyd Hendrix, 94, of Artesian, died Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. Visitation was Thursday, May 2, in the Bittner Funeral Chapel Community Room, with a prayer service. Burial was Friday, May 3, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.

Lloyd Duane Hendrix was born Oct. 9, 1929, to Ralph and Gertrude (Bluhm) Hendrix in rural Artesian on the family farm. Lloyd attended high school in Mitchell.

Lloyd was united in marriage to Eleanor Kneen on July 28, 1950. To this union, sons Terry and Joel were born. After Eleanor’s passing, Lloyd later married Carol Earls on Dec. 8, 1993.

For two years, Lloyd worked with his brother, Lyle, at Lyle’s repair shop in Carthage, and then actively farmed and ran a custom hay moving business near Artesian until he retired.

Lloyd was a horse enthusiast. His love for horses began at a young age when he’d ride a horse to country school. His love for horses continued throughout his life training horses and attending horse shows. 

Lloyd was a long-time member of the Moose Lodge, Artesian Township Board, and assisted with the 4-H horse program. He also loved driving semi-truck coast to coast with his son, Joel, and helping his son, Terry at the Artesian Veterinary Clinic with building livestock equipment and using his horse, Larchwood, to help round up cattle with Terry at the farm and for clinic clients.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Terry (Jan) Hendrix of Custer; stepsons, Richard Estabrook of Woonsocket, Terry Estabrook of Montevideo, Minn., and Steve Estabrook of Kuwait; nine step grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor; son, Joel Hendrix; stepson, Bruce Estabrook; two brothers, Lyle and Robert (Bob); one sister, Frances Knust; two nephews, Dave and Jack Knust; and one niece, Carla Knust.

