By: admin

Published January 12, 2024, in Obituaries

Mary Alice Moe, 93, of Sioux Falls, and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away on Jan. 8, 2024.

Funeral services will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at noon with a luncheon to follow. Family will be present at Heritage Funeral Home for visitation two hours before the service.

Mary Alice Parsons was born on Nov. 19, 1930 to Darrell and Alice Parsons in Greenfield, Mass. At three weeks of age, she moved to Woonsocket with her parents. After graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1948, Mary attended college for a time at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minn.

On April 17, 1950, Mary was wed to Wallace Moe of Woonsocket. Mary and Wally lived on a farm northeast of Woonsocket for several years before moving to DeSmet and finally back to Woonsocket, where Mary lived with Wally until his death in 2008. Mary moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to her children in 2015.

When Mary had her first child, Micki, she decided to dedicate her life to being a loving and caring mother. Mary made it her mission to support and add to the lives of others. Her positive attitude and outlook on life was appreciated by those around her.

Throughout the years, Mary also spent time working in the DeSmet school district, VanDyke Supply, and served as the secretary/bookkeeper for the Sanborn County Highway Department for 27 years until her retirement at age 74. Mary was a member of a local women’s Supper Club that met monthly for over 50 years.

Mary is survived by her children, Micki (Rick) Fager of Sioux Falls, Sheri (Mark) Trudeau of Brookings, Leann (Chuck) Doran of Elk Point, Scott (Cheryl) Moe of Sioux Falls, Roxanne (Dick) Peters of Tea, Tonya Moe (Matt Knock) of Tea, and Jonathan (Ashley) Moe of Emmettsburg, Iowa; her sister, Jean Hurlbert of Green Valley, Ariz. and Sioux Falls; her sister-in-law, Ila Anderson of Huron; 11 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wallace; her daughter, Caryn Moe; her sisters, Helen Zentkowski, Pat Roache, Dorothy Kiefer, and Linda Druse; her brothers, Robert Parsons and Richard Parsons; and her brother-in-law, Keith Moe and his wife, Karen, of Woonsocket.