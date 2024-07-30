Mural brings history of lake to life

By:
Published July 30, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Standing in front of part of the Lake Prior mural are, left to right: Kenzee Shafer, artist; Ray Ohlrogge, local historian; and Gay Swenson, Woonsocket Development Corporation Chairperson. 

After 10 years of putting together an idea and making it happen, the beautiful mural that Ray Ohlrogge wanted to see created is nearly complete. In an interview conducted on Monday morning, Ohlrogge spoke about how he saw a beautiful mural in a regional newspaper that had been painted on a building in Menno approximately 10 years ago. In the same interview, Gay Swenson, Woonsocket Development Corporation Chairperson, stated that Ohlrogge brought the idea to a Corporation meeting. “He came to our next meeting after seeing the picture in the paper and told us, ‘This is what we need to do.’”

Everyone involved with the Corporation agreed, so they started working on collecting information and ideas on making the idea a reality. Finding the right person with the artistic ability to create the image in mind was not an easy task, but once Kenzee Schafer from Wessington Springs started her career as an artist, members of the Corporation contacted her to see if she would take on the project, and she did.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

