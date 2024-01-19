By: admin

Published January 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The deadline for filing nominating petitions for the primary election is March 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by March 26, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions to run as an independent candidate in the general election is April 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by April 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it is considered filed. For the offices of County Commissioner District 2 – four-year term, County Commissioner District 4 – four-year term, County Treasurer – four-year term, and State’s Attorney – four-year term, nominating petitions must be filed in the office of the Sanborn County auditor, and nominating petitions for the offices of U.S. Representative, Public Utilities Commissioner and Legislator must be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, 500 E. Capitol Ave., State Capitol Building, Pierre, SD 57501.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions to run as an independent candidate for president in the general election is August 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by August 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., central time, it is considered filed.

Nominating petitions for the offices of County Commissioner District 2, County Commissioner District 4, County Treasurer, and State’s Attorney, statement to be filed by person wishing to fill the position of Precinct Committeeman and Committeewoman for the Democratic and Republican must be filed in the office of the county auditor during regular business hours. Nominating petitions for the offices of U.S. Representative, Legislator, Republican Delegates to the State Convention, and Heartland Consumer Power District must be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, State Capitol Building, 500 E Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., central time. Kami Moody,

County Auditor

Published on January 18 and January 25, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $46.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.