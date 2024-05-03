NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION

Published May 3, 2024

Voter registration for the Primary Election to be held on June 4, 2024, will close on May 20, 2024. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 605-796-4513.

Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office, and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov.

Voters with disabilities may contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration, absentee voting, or polling place accessibility.

Kami Moody, 

Auditor,

Sanborn County, 

South Dakota

Published on May 2 and May 9, 2024

