NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

By:
Published October 25, 2024, in Public Notices

A general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, in all the voting precincts in Sanborn County.

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central daylight savings time on the day of election.

The polling place in each precinct of the county is as follows:

Precinct 1 – Afton, Benedict, Diana, Floyd, Oneida, Ravenna, Union Townships and Artesian City at Artesian Community Center;

Precinct 2 – Butler, Elliott, Letcher, Logan Townships and Letcher City at Letcher Community Center;

Precinct 4 – Jackson, Silver Creek, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Townships and Ward 2 Woonsocket City at Woonsocket Community Center;

Precinct 5 – Ward 1 and Ward 3, Woonsocket City, and Warren Township at Woonsocket Community Center.

Voters with disabilities may contact the county auditor at 605-796-4513 for information and special assistance in absentee voting or polling place accessibility.

Kami Moody,

County Auditor

Sanborn County

Published on October 24 and October 31, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $25.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024
    October 6, 2024 October 7, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 12, 2024
    October 13, 2024 October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 October 18, 2024 October 19, 2024
    October 20, 2024 October 21, 2024 October 22, 2024 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 25, 2024 October 26, 2024
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 