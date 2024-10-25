By: admin

Published October 25, 2024, in Public Notices

A general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, in all the voting precincts in Sanborn County.

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central daylight savings time on the day of election.

The polling place in each precinct of the county is as follows:

Precinct 1 – Afton, Benedict, Diana, Floyd, Oneida, Ravenna, Union Townships and Artesian City at Artesian Community Center;

Precinct 2 – Butler, Elliott, Letcher, Logan Townships and Letcher City at Letcher Community Center;

Precinct 4 – Jackson, Silver Creek, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Townships and Ward 2 Woonsocket City at Woonsocket Community Center;

Precinct 5 – Ward 1 and Ward 3, Woonsocket City, and Warren Township at Woonsocket Community Center.

Voters with disabilities may contact the county auditor at 605-796-4513 for information and special assistance in absentee voting or polling place accessibility.

Kami Moody,

County Auditor

Sanborn County

